Michigan Announces Sherrone Moore Will Be The Next Head Coach For The Wolverines

Michigan didn’t take long to find a replacement for Jim Harbaiugh. The Wolverines announced Sherrone Moore will serve as the next head coach of the Maize N’ Blue.

After a tumultuous year that ended in a (untainted) national title, Harbaugh left Ann Arbor to take the helm of the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday. Despite the dream ending to his time in Michigan, the coach served two separate three-game suspensions for one recruiting and one sign-stealing violation.

For the latter of those absences, Moore served as head coach in Harbaugh’s stead. All he did was guide the Wolverines to three straight wins, including their two toughest tests of the year in Penn State and Ohio State. Oh, he also came into fame on the internet for his interview after an emotional win over the Nittany Lions.

Moore Looks Like A Home Run Hire For Michigan

For the past five years, Moore has served in a variety of roles for Michigan. After beginning as a tight ends coach in 2018, he became the offensive line coach in 2021, and then the offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2021 and 2022, Moore was so good at his job that the Wolverines’ offensive line won the Joe Moore award as the nation’s best in each year. His pedigree was playing a physical style of football, or “smash” as it became known at Michigan.

Harbaugh said Moore was the best coach at that position he had ever seen.

“They don’t get any better,” Harbaugh said of Moore last December. “There’s been a lot of great line coaches. I mean, I can’t think of one better than Sherrone Moore and he’s a great teacher. I will start with that. ‘Teaching’ and ‘coaching’ is synonymous. Tremendous passion for the game and for our players. Bleeds Blue like nobody else. Just tremendous enthusiasm every single day. Smart, smart. Wicked smart. And just, in every way, a Michigan man. He’s not afraid of any challenge or taking on any new challenge.”

That new challenge involves rebuilding a roster that lost a host of starters to the NFL Draft. However, the Wolverines boast a top-20 recruiting class and should remain competitive in a revamped Big 10.

The future looks bright in Ann Arbor.