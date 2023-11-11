Michigan And Penn State Will Be Defensive Battle

Videos by OutKick

Michigan vs. Penn State, 12:00 ET

With the professional ranks, you usually have to wait until the evening for the game of the day. You know, that one primetime game that everyone goes out of their way to watch. With College Football, they tend to be a bit more scattered throughout the day. We start the day today with one of the biggest matchups, not only of the day, but of the year. We get a game between Michigan and Penn State that is a key for College Football Playoffs, but also the Big 10.

Nothing crazy this year has happened with the Michigan Football program, right? No stories, no scandals or suspensions, just good football, right? I’m not here to comment on that, because frankly, I’d be surprised if most programs weren’t cheating to some degree or to some extent. So, let’s focus on the football that’s happening on the field. So far, Michigan has looked as dominant as they did last season before they faced TCU. They are winning in a multitude of ways, but they have been great on both offense and defense. On offense, their quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, has been stellar, completing 75% of his passes and throwing for 18 touchdown passes. He only has three interceptions on the year as well. There has been a lot of talk about how good Ohio State’s wide receivers are (and they are), but Michigan has some solid performers as well and McCarthy is finding ways to get them into space. They also are great at running the ball into the end zone. Blake Corum, their running back, has 126 rushes on the season and only 649 yards – which is still over five yards per carry – but what stands out the most is his 16 rushing touchdowns. The Michigan defense though has been equally, or even more impressive than the offense. On the year, they haven’t given up more than 13 points in any game this season. They haven’t really had to face anyone all that impressive, but they still are good at staying focused and taking care of business.

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 30: Drew Allar #15 of the Penn State Nittany Lions throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on September 30, 2023 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Penn State, a school not without its own scandals in the past, had high hopes coming into this season. For the most part, they have lived up to expectations. They currently sit at 8-1 with their only loss coming to Ohio State, a team that is likely to be in the College Football Playoff. Penn State also had to play Iowa earlier in the year, so if you want to talk about who has been more challenged coming into this game, it is the Nittany Lions. The Penn State offense should be able to keep up with Michigan’s offensive production. Drew Allar has 1,895 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and just one interception. Michigan can feast on mistakes from other teams, and Penn State doesn’t really make too many mistakes. The defense is nothing to sneeze at either. Looking at the Ohio State game, they only allowed 20 points to one of the best offenses in the country, and that game was a road game for the Nittany Lions. They are more susceptible to allowing points than the Michigan defense is though and that could be the difference in this game.

I don’t think this is going to be a high-scoring game. Michigan probably wins the game, but I could see the upset happening and actually lean toward taking the 4.5 with Penn State. The general idea would suggest that Michigan would be a 7.5 favorite in Ann Arbor, but I think that line is too high too. I’m going to back the under in this game. 45 points is a lot for two strong defenses. Sure, the offenses are great, but each play will be key and I expect both offenses to take their time to make sure it is the right call. I’ll take the under.

