Michigan DID NOT Look Happy Learning Playoff Opponent Is Alabama: VIDEO

The Michigan Wolverines were seemingly pulling hard for Florida State to get into the playoff.

The 13-0 Seminoles were left out in favor of 12-1 Alabama. The Crimson Tide will meet the Wolverines in the first round. Michigan is currently a -1.5 favorite on DraftKings. It should be a great game.

However, Michigan wasn’t happy about it. The team’s reaction to learning Alabama – not Florida State – is the four seed was muted at best and downright not happy at worst.

There was some very light clapping after stunned silence and great disappointment.

Michigan reacts to Alabama being selected at No. 4. Wolverines and Crimson Tide in the CFP semi. pic.twitter.com/V2mrgLQA3W — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 3, 2023

Michigan will take on Alabama in the Rose Bowl pic.twitter.com/obgheMS7oU — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 3, 2023

Michigan not happy about Alabama matchup.

Those two videos really say it all. The Wolverines wanted to face the Seminoles with a backup quarterback.

The reaction will definitely be used to justify the committee putting in the Crimson Tide over FSU. People will say the fact Michigan wanted to play FSU is proof the Seminoles aren’t as good as Nick Saban’s team.

We’ll save that debate for another time. All we know for sure is Michigan was immediately deflated upon learning the Alabama Crimson Tide would be the CFP matchup.

There was so much excitement after landing the one seed. Then, all the air was immediately ripped out of the room upon learning Saban is waiting on the horizon.

Yeah, playing a man with seven national title rings doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

Michigan will play Alabama in the college football playoff. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, fans will find out whether or not Michigan’s incredible run can continue or if the Tide will roll. Let me know your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.