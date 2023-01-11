Actress Tells Piano Player To ‘Shut Up’ During The Golden Globes

Actress Michelle Yeoh didn’t seem too happy with the event’s piano player Tuesday night.
During awards shows, it’s standard to have some kind of music playing to signal to winners during their speeches that it’s time to wrap it up.
It’s a television event at the end of the day. There’s a schedule to keep.
However, Michelle Yeoh apparently didn’t get the memo or thought the rules didn’t apply to her. While giving a speech for her win of Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the piano started playing, and her reaction was a bit much.
Yeoh told the piano player to “shut up please” in a very cringe moment where she also tried to play it off as a joke.
Was this necessary from Michelle Yeoh?
This is one of those big yikes moments we see from famous and entitled people from time to time. Of course, it’s not her fault for going too long.
It must be the piano player’s fault for doing their job to keep the show moving along. Remember, rich celebrities are never responsible for something going wrong.
Someone else is always responsible.
Also, the fawning on social media over this is pathetic. People are celebrating her like she just cured cancer or won March Madness.
There’s a lot of “what a queen!” energy going around, and it’s just bizarre. Is being rude now something we applaud?
Remember, folks, Hollywood isn’t real life and most of the people there aren’t impressive. It’s all smoke and mirrors. A facade. This attitude, even if played off as a joke, is rampant. It’s just a shame to see. Fortunately, if you want to enjoy entertainment without this kind of attitude, we have you covered here at OutKick!
Never heard of this chick or the movie she was in. These dopey Hollywood tools are so out of touch with normal people it’s incredible. They are so full of themselves it’s really pathetic. Who the hell watches these self congratulatory award shows anyway?
61 yr old 120 lb women have a pretty limited set of people they can overpower, regardless of whatever decaying stage combat skills they possessed 20 years ago.
Must be nice to have that woman privilege. A man that says this gets cancelled and investigated…unless you’re Will Smith I guess.