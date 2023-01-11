Actress Tells Piano Player To ‘Shut Up’ During The Golden Globes

Actress Michelle Yeoh didn’t seem too happy with the event’s piano player Tuesday night.

During awards shows, it’s standard to have some kind of music playing to signal to winners during their speeches that it’s time to wrap it up.

It’s a television event at the end of the day. There’s a schedule to keep.

Michelle Yeoh gets chippy with piano player during the Golden Globes. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Michelle Yeoh apparently didn’t get the memo or thought the rules didn’t apply to her. While giving a speech for her win of Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the piano started playing, and her reaction was a bit much.

Yeoh told the piano player to “shut up please” in a very cringe moment where she also tried to play it off as a joke.

“Shut up please.” Golden Globe WINNER Michelle Yeoh 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VwoicHTonj — A24 (@A24) January 11, 2023

Was this necessary from Michelle Yeoh?

This is one of those big yikes moments we see from famous and entitled people from time to time. Of course, it’s not her fault for going too long.

It must be the piano player’s fault for doing their job to keep the show moving along. Remember, rich celebrities are never responsible for something going wrong.

Someone else is always responsible.

Michelle Yeoh tells piano player to shut up during the Golden Globes. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Also, the fawning on social media over this is pathetic. People are celebrating her like she just cured cancer or won March Madness.

There’s a lot of “what a queen!” energy going around, and it’s just bizarre. Is being rude now something we applaud?

they tried playing Michelle Yeoh off with music, and she said "Shut up, please! I can beat you up, okay? And that's serious." LOL I love her#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/N2rSK4Oq6C — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 11, 2023

Michelle Yeoh has to be the first award winner to threaten to beat up the musicians playing off her speech



Legend pic.twitter.com/Mzt2wcmqtU — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 11, 2023

Remember, folks, Hollywood isn’t real life and most of the people there aren’t impressive. It’s all smoke and mirrors. A facade. This attitude, even if played off as a joke, is rampant. It’s just a shame to see. Fortunately, if you want to enjoy entertainment without this kind of attitude, we have you covered here at OutKick!