Michelle Yeoh Calls Out Don Lemon At Oscars

CNN host Don Lemon continues to be a changed man after his completion of anti-woman rehab, his punishment inflicted by CEO Chris Licht.

Monday, he applauded the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” for its performance at the Oscars. The move won seven awards, including Best Picture.

Michelle Yeoh also won Best Actress for her role in “Everything Everywhere.” And during her acceptance, she took a jab at Lemon.

Don did not address the following moment during his coverage of the event:

"Ladies, don't let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime." – Michelle Yeoh #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Kghu1jx53F — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2023

Last month, Lemon declared women over 40 as used goods. He said they were no longer in their “primes.”

He made the comment in response to 51-year-old Nikki Haley announcing her bid for president in 2024.

The remark led to CNN admitting Lemon into something called “formal training,” where he learns to not make mean remarks about ladies.

Since, Lemon has noticeably treated his female co-hosts better. He also demanded the U.S. elected a female to the White House.

Call it overcorrecting of phoniness.

We will go with the latter.