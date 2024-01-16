Michelle Obama Jumps Nikki Haley As Third Most Likely President In 2024

Videos by OutKick

Michelle Obama jumped Nikki Haley in the 2024 presidential odds Tuesday afternoon.

Michelle now sits in third place overall, at +17000. Haley ranks fourth, at +1750. OddsChecker, whose odds were eerily accurate in 2016 and 2020, set the market as follows:

Michelle Obama just jumped Nikki Haley in the betting odds for 2024.



First time Michelle has been this high since we started tracking the odds in November 2022. pic.twitter.com/xeC40KSez8 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) January 16, 2024

Trump and Biden have ranked first and second, though in different orders, for the entirety of the past year and a half.

We can best describe the third-place position as a revolving door. Since June, Haley, DeSantis, RFK Jr., Gavin Newsom, and Vivek Ramaswamy have held the position at separate times.

Haley has consistently ranked third over the past month.

The change comes following the results of the 2024 Iowa caucus, in which Trump was predictably victorious.

Fox News Decision Desk predicts Haley to finish third, behind Trump and DeSantis, who has the sixth-best odds to win the 2024 election on OddsChecker, at +7900.

It’s worth noting that Haley is, however, tied with Trump at 40% in New Hampshire polling.

Ultimately, the betting odds suggest there’s a better chance the Democrats will replace Joe Biden with Michelle Obama than Haley — or any Republican — tops Trump in the Republican primary.

The party pushing Biden to the side would not be entirely out of left field.

Political analysts have discussed that very possibility at various points over the previous year, as Biden’s polling numbers perpetually dwindle.

Clay Travis predicts the switch to take place at the Democrat convention:

Joe Biden’s poll numbers are awful. No way Democrats are sticking with him. I think they pull a bait and switch at the Democrat convention and go with Michelle Obama. I discussed with @seanhannity: pic.twitter.com/xi5RWSeHBr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 15, 2023

There is certainly reason to believe Michelle could replace Biden before November 2024.

The powers that be have made it clear they will stop at nothing to prevent Donald Trump from returning to the White House, including raiding his home and arresting him.

If Democrats believe Biden would lose to Trump head-to-head, a bait-and-switch would not just be possible but perhaps probable.

Remember, the party didn’t want Biden in 2020. They preferred Kamala Harris, Liz Warren, and even Mayor Pete.

It wasn’t until the party realized it was down to Biden and Bernie Sanders — two old white dudes — that the troops rallied behind the former.

Democrats will turn on Biden the moment he’s no longer useful. And Michelle Obama might be the only option to replace him.

See, Kamala could never win an election. Simply put, she’s not popular. She’s never been popular.

However, Democrats cannot elevate a white man — say, Gavin Newsom — above her in the event they send Biden out to pasture.

To replace a black woman in 2024, you have to replace her with a black woman. Those are the rules by which Democrats ask others to play.

Democrats aren’t about to be called racist when running on the message that a vote for Trump is a vote for racism.

That leaves the party with two choices: Joe Biden or Michelle Obama.

The oddsmakers agree.