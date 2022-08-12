Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Violence On Husband Patrick Carney Of The Black Keys

Singer Michelle Branch was arrested in the early morning hours on Thursday in Tennessee. She allegedly slapped her husband, Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, in the face.

Police were called to their Nashville home a little after 2 a.m. for a domestic disturbance. According to court documents, Branch admitted to slapping her estranged husband in the face “one or two times.”

Carney didn’t have any visible injuries following the incident.

Branch’s bail was set at $1,000. Reports indicate that she appears to have been released early because she is breastfeeding the couple’s six-month-old child. The infant is their second child together.

Cheating At Root?

TMZ reported on Thursday that the couple was headed for a divorce. No paperwork had been filed, but Branch is said to have tweeted out that she caught her husband of three years cheating.

When asked about the tweet and a potential split she said, “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family.”

“The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”