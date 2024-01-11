Michael Strahan Reveals Reason For TV Absence: Daughter Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

Videos by OutKick

In recent months there have been growing questions and concerns about why Michael Strahan has been missing for periods of time from his hosting duties on ABC’s Good Morning America and FOX NFL on Sunday.

Now we know why.

Strahan has revealed that he is dealing with real life family issues, including the unfortunate diagnosis of brain cancer for his 19-year-old daughter.

MICHAEL STRAHAN HAS BEEN HELPING HIS 19-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER

Earlier today, Strahan was joined by his daughter Isabella to talk about her recent diagnosis of a malignant brain tumor known as medulloblastoma.

“I literally think that in a lot of ways, I’m the luckiest man in the world because I’ve got an amazing daughter… I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this,” Strahan told GMA cohost Robin Roberts.

Isabella said everything was fine when she began her freshman year at the University of Southern California last fall. However, she began having headaches in October but didn’t think much of it. Soon though, the headaches became constant and then she would feel nauseous and it began affecting her ability to move.

“I woke up, probably at like, 1 p.m. I dreaded waking up. But I was throwing up blood,” Isabella said. “I was like, ‘Hmm, this probably isn’t good.’ So I texted [my sister], who then notified the whole family.”

After being urged by her father to go to a doctor, Isabella said that the lifechanging news came after MRI results returned.

ISABELLA HAD A 4-CENTIMETER BRAIN TUMOR

“The doctor did an EKG for my heart and like, other stuff, but she didn’t have an MRI machine, so I went to [get an MRI] somewhere else. And then she calls me and she’s like, ‘You need to head to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center right now. I’m gonna meet you there.'”

Michael Strahan says that he received the medical diagnosis before his daughter did while adding that “it didn’t feel real.” “I don’t really remember much,’ Strahan recounted. “I just remember trying to figure out how to get to LA ASAP. And it just doesn’t feel real. It just didn’t feel real.”

Fortunately, doctors found the four-centimeter long tumor in the back of Isabella’s head and moved quickly to get it removed. In fact, they wouldn’t even let Strahan take his daughter back to the east coast because they didn’t want to risk having her on an airplane.

Isabella had the surgery in late October but then her and her family’s real battle came as she started her recovery – including being able to learn to walk again and regaining her motor skills. She also continued post-radiation treatments as her father took time off from GMA and his Sunday NFL on FOX duties to help her recovery.

RING THAT BELL!

Despite the scary situation, Isabella says that she recently was able to ‘ring the cancer bell,’ which means she completed her cancer treatment that took over six weeks.

“So I just finished radiation therapy, which is proton radiation, and I got to ring the bell yesterday,” she said. “It was great. It was very exciting because it’s been a long 30 sessions, six weeks.”

Fortunately, Isabella is feeling better, although she realizes she still has a battle ahead of her as she begins a different type of chemotherapy in February. She says that it’s important to keep life in perspective.

And just like her Hall of Fame father was able to win a Super Bowl Championship thanks to individuals who collectively put in a team effort for the ultimate win, he says he and his family are going to do the same for Isabella.

“You learn that you’re probably not as strong as you thought you were when you have to really think about the real things, and I realized that I need support from everybody,” Michael Strahan said. “You think that I’m the athlete, the tough guy, you know, I can come and handle, I’m the father in the family. It is not about any of that. It doesn’t matter. And it’s really made me change my perspective on so many things in my life.”