Michael Scumacher’s Brother, Ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher Talks About Skiing Accident Nearly 10 Years Later

It has been almost a decade since Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher was severely injured in a skiing accident and hasn’t been seen or heard from in public since. Now, his brother and fellow former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has opened up a little about the effect the last 10 years have had on him and his family.

According to Daily Mail, Ralf Schumacher — the younger of the two brothers — discussed the incident with local media.

“I miss the Michael of the old days. Life is unfair from time to time,” Ralf said. “Michael was very lucky throughout his life. But then there was this tragic accident.”

The six-time Grand Prix winner who spent his career racing for Jordan, Williams, and Toyota said that despite top-notch medical care, things are not how they once were for his brother.

“Fortunately, advanced medical science provides many opportunities. However, nothing is like it used to be.”

Ralf Schumacher Says Last Decade Especially Hard For His Brother’s Kids

Michael Schumacher famously valued his privacy during his time in Formula 1 from 1991 to 2006 and again from 2010 to 2012. His family has worked hard to maintain that level of privacy since the accident, which you can imagine is excruciatingly difficult for all of them.

“Michael wasn’t only my brother. When we were kids, he was also my coach and mentor. He taught me literally everything about kart racing,” Rald said, adding that he had the “honor to learn from the best.”

“There may be an age gap of seven years, but he was always by my side,” he continued. “We raced together, we practiced overtaking maneuvers and everything that matters in motorsports.”

Ralf said that the last decade has been especially hard on his brother’s two kids including ex-F1 driver Mick Schumacher.

“It has been a significant experience for me but, of course, even more so for his children,” Ralf said. “Life is unfair at times. That day held a lot of bad luck. This fate has changed our family.”

