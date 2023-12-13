Michael Rapaport Mocks College Presidents In Israeli ‘Harry Potter’ Parody

Videos by OutKick

Actor Michael Rapaport donned a wig and fake beard during an appearance on an Israeli comedy show in a Harry Potter-themed sketch mocking the presidents of several “top” US universities

The actor appeared on the Israeli series Eretz Nehederet — which translates to “A Wonderful Country” — in a sketch that mocked the presidents of Harvard, Penn, and MIT’s disgraceful appearance before Congress in which they were repeatedly asked if calling for the genocide of Jews was against school policy.

The sketch was set in the Harry Potter universe’s Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In it, Rapoport plays the role of the school’s headmaster, Albus Dumbledore.

“Honorable members of the faculty,” Rapaport/Dumbledore began. “We summoned you here today to address the issue of anti-mudbloodism in Hogwarts.”

If you don’t know where the sketch was headed by that point, I’m shocked.

“Does advocating for the genocide of mudbloods violate the code of conduct on bullying and harassment in Gryffindor?” he asked an actress playing Professor McGonagall.

“It’s a context-dependent decision, Professor Dumbledore,” she responded.

Rapaport’s Sketch Shreds University Presidents

That, obviously is a callback to the answers given by the former president of the University of Pennsylvania, Liz Magill, as well as somehow-still President of Harvard, Claudine Gay.

Toward the end of the sketch, it also took a shot at the “state that shall not be named.” That just so happens to be Qatar. The Middle Eastern nation is alleged to have donated billions to Ivy League schools. Some believe this funding led to some schools — *cough*Harvard*cough* — siding with the terrorist organization Hamas following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel.

This led to the best line of the sketch when Dumbledore asked how much the Qataris were paying.

“Oh, they s–t dollars,” responded the actress playing McGonagall. It should be noted that she threw down a solid Maggie Smith impression.

Then, to wrap it up, in case any of the nuances were lost on anyone, Rapoport looked right into camera and sent a blistering shot at Harvard and its graduates.

“If you didn’t get the metaphor (in the sketch) that’s because you’re as stupid as a Harvard graduate,” he said.

Yup, it was pretty on point. Only a Harvard graduate wouldn’t get it.

