Michael Penix Jr. And Blake Corum Sport Electric Pregame Outfits For Title Game – Who Did It Better?

If athlete’s outfits indicate their mindset, Michael Penix Jr. and Blake Corum are ready to do some damage.
The CFP National Championship Game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. in Houston, Texas, between the Washington Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines. Temperatures at kickoff will be 75 degrees, but you wouldn’t be able to tell that by Penix Jr.’s outfit.
The Washington Huskies quarterback arrived at NRG Stadium wearing his team’s custom-made athletic gear for the big game. That in and of itself looked exceptional, but Penix Jr. added a fantastic twist to his fit.
In addition to the team swag, the quarterback wore a ski mask and goggles. That made him look like a ninja, and I’m sure that’s what his intent was.
Social media loved the quarterback’s sense of style.
If I were in Maize n’ Blue, I’d certainly be a little intimidated. He’s the best player in college football right now, and hungrier than ever to bring home the title.
But that’s also the mentality for Michigan running back Blake Corum. And he came with an attitude reflecting his one-track mindset too.
Corum Matched The Energy Of Penix Jr.’s Fit
Corum waltzed into NRG Stadium with a gigantic, huge cowboy hat on his head. Furthermore, he wore a diamond-studded “BC2” pendant on his chain. You’d think Corum was on his way to audition for a role in the next “Yellowstone” spinoff.
Pat McAfee accurately stated that he looked “ready to do some light ranching.”
As was the case with Penix Jr., Corum’s pregame wardrobe choice got some significant reaction as well.
Both guys are alpha males for two elite offenses. They’ve shown it with their outfits, and I expect they’ll show it on the field tonight. OutKick’s Trey Wallace and Glenn Guilbeau will provide live coverage of the event, so stay tuned for more coverage.
He looks like the Unabomber. Not sure I’m on board yet with this crazy fashion shiznit. Still can’t scrub the image out of my eyeballs of DK Metcalf showing up in a leather skirt.