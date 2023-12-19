Does Ricky Williams Think Washington Is Going To Beat Texas? | ‘Don’t @ Me W/ Dan Dakich’

Videos by OutKick

OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich” welcomed former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL running back Ricky Williams to preview a thrilling College Football Playoff slate.

Dakich and Williams zeroed in on the upcoming Washington versus Texas CFP matchup. Two elite college quarterbacks are set to face off between Washington’s Michael Penix, Jr. and Texas’ Quinn Ewers. Dakich asked Williams about his prediction for the upcoming heavyweight matchup of offenses, and Williams admitted to a recent revelation on this contest.

Penix, Jr., evaluated as the arguable best QB of the 2023 CFB season, lost a battle for the Heisman Trophy to LSU’s Jayden Daniels, which Williams contends may light a fight underneath him against Ewers and Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns.

However, Williams remains confident in Texas’ success as a collective unit to potentially survive a stellar performance by Penix, should he go nuclear based on his recent Heisman loss.

“Give me your expectations on Quinn Ewers against Michael Penix and Washington?” Dan asked.

WATCH:

“I was feeling good about it until I was at the Heisman Trophy ceremony last week,” Williams attested. “And I flashed back to 2005 when Reggie Bush beat out Vince Young for the Heisman Trophy. The look on Vince’s face, and the determination to prove everyone wrong. We saw what Vince did against USC in the Rose Bowl. And so I was sitting there at the Heisman Trophy ceremony when Jayden Daniels was announced the winner. And I saw the look on Michael Penix’s face.

“I think it’s going to be a great game. The Washington team has shown that they can win tight games. They can beat big-time opponents. So it’s going to be a great game. But the way Texas has won this year is different than in the past. They win in different ways. And there’s a there’s a different hero in each game. I haven’t seen a talented team like this in Texas for a long time.”

Catch Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET on OutKick, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Follow Dan Dakich and Don’t @ Me on Twitter.