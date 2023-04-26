Videos by OutKick

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer will hear his name called in one of the first two rounds of the NFL Draft on Thursday or Friday. It would be a shock if he did not get drafted with one of the first 31 picks.

Mayer, 21, was considered a first-round prospect to begin the 2022 season and has jumped into the projected Top 20 throughout the entire pre-draft process. He isn’t necessarily the biggest, strongest or fastest player at his position but he has the tape and numbers to back up the claim that he’s the best player at his position.

Mayer caught 180 passes for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns over 36 games with the Fighting Irish and averaged more than 12 yards per catch as a senior. While his top-end athleticism may not jump out off of the page, his blocking, route running and ball skills make him stand out on the field.

Notre Dame used Mayer all over the field, and used him as a tight end, slot receiver, H-back, fullback, and even some wide receiver. He can do it all, and has been doing it since high school.

Any NFL team that is looking for a versatile pass-catcher that can also dig in and block will be thrilled to add Mayer to its roster. There are a lot of people, and organizations, that are high on his upside.

Michael Mayer’s Chipotle order should only help to boost his draft stock.

The order is psychotic, in a good way.

It was revealed last April that eventual No. 30 pick George Karlaftis gets just brown rice, steak and cheese, which is downright looney. However, Karlaftis helped get the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in his first year with the team.

Mayer’s order is not too different. Perhaps he will help lead his future team to the same fate?

Mayer gets double white rice, double steak, double sour cream and some lettuce. That’s it.

His order is basically steak, soup and a salad all in one.

Keep working hard and everything always works out👊🏼 Watch my @ChipotleTweets Unwrapped episode now and fuel up with me for the draft. #ChipotlePartner pic.twitter.com/NjTb7EH2aM — Michael Mayer (@MMayer1001) April 21, 2023

Mayer is efficient with his meal. No funny business. None of that salsa stuff. Don’t bog him down with any peppers or guac. Get in, get carbs, a protein and a vegetable and get out.