One Of Michael Jordan’s Old Cars Is Up For Sale For Just $23

Videos by OutKick

One of Michael Jordan’s old cars is up for sale, and one lucky buyer is going to get the deal of the century. Possibly the millennium.

Michael Jordan is something of a car guy, and one of his rides can be yours for less than the price of a very average steak dinner.

A 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser that Joran used to wheel around in is going to be changing hands and the asking price is only $23.

That’s because… nah, you know why they’re asking $23.

History buffs might recall that that’s one dollar less than the price the Dutch bought Manhattan for back in the 17th century using beads and trinkets. And that was 24 bucks worth of beads and trinkets long before Biden-era inflation.

So, yeah, $23 for a functioning automobile — even one that is 27-years-old — is a steal.

Jordan’s Car Is Being Sold Through A Live-Streaming Shopping App

According to Kelley Blue Book, an S600 like Jordan’s sold for just a shade under $150,000 back in the day, Now, they’re only worth about $3,000-$5,000 depending on condition. Of course, this isn’t factoring in that it has the greatest basketball player of all time as part of its provenance,

The car will go up for sale on Wednesday on the app Whatnot. That’s a live-streaming shopping platform and they’ll be streaming from National Sports Collectors Convention. Anyone who wants to drive around in MJ’s old car can enter a Whatnot Drop through the app.

They will then pick one person and they’ll have the honor of coughing up 23 big ones for the privilege of telling their friends, “You know who used to own this car? MJ… no, not Michael Jackson; Michael Jordan.”

The window to enter the drop runs from July 25 through July 30.

Follow on Twitter (if that’s what it’s still called): @Matt_Reigle