Michael Jordan’s Chicago Mansion, On The Market For A Decade, Burglarized

Michael Jordan’s mammoth Chicago home — which has been on the market for over a decade and will apparently never sell — was broken into earlier this week.

Good news for MJ, though … the neighbors across the street ratted the 18-year-old guy out before he could do any real damage. Phew!

Although, frankly, perhaps Jordan would’ve preferred the Highland Park mansion be robbed altogether? After all, it’s been on Zillow since 2012 and has seen so many price reductions your head would spin!

Michael Jordan Chicago mansion robbed. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan Chicago home robbed

The wannabe robber goes by the awesome name Raiden K. Hagedorn, and was charged with three misdemeanors of criminal trespass to occupied residence and two counts of criminal damage to property, per the Lake & McHenry County Scanner.

Local police found Hagedorn at the Jordan’s Chicagoland home Tuesday after nearby neighbors called about a burglary in progress. Our man Raiden was taken to a local jail and booked, but later released on bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court later this month.

No word on whether that appearance will be as publicized as President Trump’s earlier this week, but we’ll keep an eye out for it.

Back to MJ’s house, which is a cozy 56,000 square-feet and was put on the market back in 2012. And if you think you’ve had bad luck in the real estate game in the past, think again.

Jordan put this bad boy on the market for $29 million, but it’s now listed at $14,855,000. Whoooooof.

Knowing the disaster Chicago is, I’m not sure MJ is holding his breath on this one, either. May just have to suck it up and take the L.

Anyway, there’s apparently a No. 23 on the gate, so that’s cool. OutKick’s Joe Kinsey covered MJ’s deserted house a few years ago, and provided this nugget:

From MJ’s realtor Katherine Malkin with Compass:

NBA Superstar Michael Jordan’s seven-acre estate is as legendary as His Airness himself. The 56,000 square foot property-equipped with every conceivable luxury amenity-is a physical monument to his tireless dedication and hard work. The custom designed property includes a regulation-sized basketball gymnasium, circular infinity pool, putting green, tennis court, and cigar room, each with Jordan’s signature touch.

OK, here are some pictures of the pad if you’re interested.