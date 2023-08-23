Michael Jordan Texted Stephen A Smith This Morning To Say Magic Johnson Is The Best Point Guard Ever

Videos by OutKick

Michael Jordan came out of nowhere this morning and texted Stephen A Smith his thoughts on a recent ESPN segment about who is the best-ever NBA point guard.

Smith had agreed with Steph Curry’s recent comments during a podcast interview where Curry said he was the best point guard of all time. Smith said that although it was close between Magic Johnson and Steph, that he ultimately went with Curry for the debate.

However at 5:54am this morning, Michael Jordan texted SAS to let him know he was wrong.

“Magic is the best point guard… Curry is the best shooter.” So it is written, so it shall be done… the GOAT has spoken and the debate should now be closed.

Stephen A. Smith says Michael Jordan texted him to tell him that Magic Johnson is greater than Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/y6Rg1fCDZD — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 23, 2023

“I have to read you a text that I received this morning at 5:54am,” Smith began.

“Good morning sir, although greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all time with what you said. Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close but not in front of Magic. You must define point guard to really have a serious debate,” Jordan’s text read.

“Steph Curry is the best shooter of all time… but Magic Johnson invented the triple-double. Not true ‘invented’ but makes it more noticeable as far as impact on the game. It’s a point guard stat to be honest… Magic was the best… By the way, Magic has 5 NBA Championships,” Smith read before saying that it was from “Michael Jeffrey Jordan,” as Mad Dog Chris Russo screamed “WOW!”

The timing couldn’t be better for Stephen A, who this week has been getting absolutely slammed by professional athletes and social media for claiming things that the players say aren’t true. On Monday, Smith said that Stefon Diggs wasn’t happy in Buffalo with the Bills, to which Diggs said Smith should get better sources.

Then yesterday, Lonzo Ball released a video absolutely obliterating Smith after he made comments about how injured Zo still was.

@stephenasmith come to the actual source next time. I’m not hard to reach pic.twitter.com/88xyoB7LTf — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) August 22, 2023

And who can forget just a few years ago when Stephen A got called out by Kevin Durant who wanted the world to know that they aren’t friends.

Kevin Durant on the Lakers rumors: "I don't talk to Stephen A Smith at all. No one in my family, my friends do. So he's lying." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 2, 2015

So what does Stephen A do today? He comes out with a text from MICHAEL f’n JORDAN of all people.

Or so we are supposed to think.

Some on the Internet think Smith made it up but he has to be absolutely crazy to do that. You’re going to make up a text from Jordan of all people? If Smith were to get called out on it there would be such a massive pushback that his career would take a massive hit. You can make things up about Lonzo Ball if you want (well, not really), but you start lying about texts from Jordan and that’s a different ball game… kind of like when Magic played point compared to Curry.

If this is indeed Jordan texting, then that is awesome. We need more of him around now that he has no affiliation with the Hornets anymore (finally).

And although I’m not here to really debate who the better point guard is, I’ll side with Jordan.

Why? Because he’s Michael Jordan.

Plus he’s right. The game has changed tremendously and when you think the stereotypical “point guard,” Magic was clearly that. Meanwhile Steph is just the best shooter ever just draining shots from everywhere. Both win.

What I really want to know is what Jordan was doing, or how many cigars and wine had he had to be texting Stephen A Smith before 6am on a Wednesday morning? And to start dropping statistics about Curry’s shooting percentage?

I guess that’s why he’s the GOAT.