Michael Jordan Teases Duke Draft Pick

North Carolina’s most famous alum, Michael Jordan, did the unthinkable last week – he hired a Duke man to play a major rule in his organization.

The decision was made Thursday evening when Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, selected former Blue Devil Mark Williams with the 15th overall pick in the NBA Draft. Shortly after the selection was made, Jordan and Williams spoke by phone and the UNC-Duke connection was quickly referenced.

“Even though you’re a Dukie, I take pride in that we did draft you,” a smiling Jordan told Williams.

Mark Williams, selected as the 15th pick in the NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets chatting with Michael Jordan 🐐📱pic.twitter.com/OJiAHVrrsf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 26, 2022

By opting to select Williams, MJ has now drafted Blue Devils in two of the last three NBA Drafts. In 2020 the Hornets selected Vernon Carey in the second round. He’s yet to draft any Tar Heels since purchasing the team in 2010.

In response to Jordan’s jab about drafting him despite being a “Dukie,” Williams laughed and responded: “Ya, I appreciate that. Gotta put the beef aside.”

Williams spent two seasons at Duke, averaging just under 10 points per game, including 11.2 this season to go along with 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. The 20-year-old Virginia native was one of five Blue Devils to be selected in Thursday’s first round.

