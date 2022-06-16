Michael Jordan Catches A Giant Fish

Michael Jordan is the GOAT of everything apparently — the Bulls legend caught a 24 pound dolphinfish during the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament held off the coast of North Carolina.

This tournament dates back to 1957 and it’s almost too predictable MJ found a way to compete at the highest level in something as random as fishing. The dude is a psycho competitor and that’s what made him a six-time NBA Champion and loved by most fans of old school NBA basketball.

Caught in boat “Catch 23.” Jordan is so cool, man.

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

