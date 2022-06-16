Michael Jordan Catches A Giant Fish

Michael Jordan is the GOAT of everything apparently — the Bulls legend caught a 24 pound dolphinfish during the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament held off the coast of North Carolina.

Angler: Michael Jordan. So cool to have him here in our community and catching fish at the Big Rock! #Catch23 #GoHeels 🐠 pic.twitter.com/j5fhsRutP5 — Kara Belcher (@uncbythesea1792) June 13, 2022

This tournament dates back to 1957 and it’s almost too predictable MJ found a way to compete at the highest level in something as random as fishing. The dude is a psycho competitor and that’s what made him a six-time NBA Champion and loved by most fans of old school NBA basketball.

Caught in boat “Catch 23.” Jordan is so cool, man.