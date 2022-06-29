Michael Jordan And His Tequila Joined The NASCAR Crowd To Party In Nashville

Michael Jordan is one of 5 owners of Cincoro Tequila, and he showed up in Nashville at a party the brand was throwing at Layer Cake Social Kitchen. The party was ahead of the Ally 400 NASCAR race that weekend in Nashville.

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan, Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch via Instagram

Michael Jordan is also the owner of 23XI racing with Denny Hamlin. The party was part of the weekend celebration surrounding the NASCAR race last weekend in Nashville, the Ally 400. Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch both race for the 23XI team. Busch later in the weekend finished second in the Ally 400.

Later in the evening, the party moved to the Graduate Hotel in Nashville.

From the glass to the racetracks, we strive for earned victories 🏁 Getting ready to hit the track and support @23XIRacing, Michael and Yvette Jordan, @ericchurch, and Ben Weprin enjoying a glass at @GraduateHotels in Nashville. #EarnedVictories pic.twitter.com/LxukVDUwlA — Cincoro (@Cincoro) June 26, 2022

The Charlotte Hornets owner Jordan joined fellow North Carolina Tar Heel fan Eric Church at the Graduate. Also pictured in the tweet is Michael’s wife Yvette and Ben Weprin who is founder and CEO of AJ Capital partners and founder of Graduate Hotels who are based in Nashville.