Michael J. Fox Says One Of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Scenes In ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood” Made Him Decide To Retire From Acting

Beloved actor Michale J. Fox called it a day from acting a few years back, but now he’s talking about what helped him come to that decision.

He is doing the rounds promoting a new documentary about his life, career, and his decades-long battle with Parkinson’s disease called Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

On one of those stops along his press tour, Fox talked about how a scene from Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood made him decide that it was time to call it a day.

In his interview with Empire, he said he had been working on the show The Good Fight, which was a spin-off of the TV series The Good Wife (not to be confused with The Good Place or The Good Doctor or The Good Dinosaur or…). However, during production, he had a hard time remembering his lines.

“I thought of Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. There’s a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio’s character can’t remember his lines anymore. He goes back to his dressing room and he’s screaming at himself in the mirror. Just freaking insane,” Fox explained. “I had this moment where I was looking in the mirror and thought, ‘I cannot remember it anymore.’”

However, Fox said that his revelation came a little less violently than the way it came to DiCaprio’s character Rick Dalton.

“‘Well, let’s move on.’ It was peaceful,” Fox said.

Additionally, Fox talked about how living with the neurologic disease doesn’t get any easier as the years go on.

“I’m not gonna lie. It’s getting harder,” Fox said. “Every day it’s tougher.”

