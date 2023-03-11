Michael Irvin Video To Be Released Next Week; Marriott Reveals Allegation Details For First Time

Videos by OutKick

Marriott has finally detailed the allegations of a female employee against Michael Irvin.

The ex-Cowboys receiver and NFL Network broadcaster is suing a woman that accused him of misconduct following a brief interaction at an Arizona hotel on Feb. 5. He was in town as part of his scheduled Super Bowl coverage.

In a court filing submitted Friday, Marriott claimed Irvin flagged down the employee as she walked through the lobby. He reportedly told her he found her attractive, shook her hand and introduced himself.

According to the employee’s account, she didn’t know who Irvin was, and he told her to search his name on the Internet.

(Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Irvin also reached out and touched the Victim’s arm during this conversation without her consent, causing her to step back, becoming visibly uncomfortable. Irvin then asked the Victim whether she knew anything about having a ‘big black man inside of (her).’ Taken aback by Irvin’s comments, the Victim responded that his comments were inappropriate, and she did not wish to discuss it further. Irvin then attempted to grab the Victim’s hand again and said he was ‘sorry if he brought up bad memories’ for her.’ The Victim pulled her hand away and tried to back away from Irvin as he continued to move towards her. Court Document Filed by Marriott

Reportedly, two other employees noticed that she seemed uncomfortable. Irvin said “security” noticed him, but he would “come back to find her sometime that week when she was working.”

Once she walked away, Irvin allegedly spoke to another hotel employee.

“He said aloud, ‘She bad,’ ‘She bad,’ ‘I want to hit that,’ and slapped himself in the face three times, saying, ‘Keep it together, Mike,'” Marriott’s lawyers wrote.

Michael Irvin’s legal representation pushed back on the accusations.

Levi McCathern, Irvin’s attorney, called Marriott’s statement “total hogwash.”

“Marriott’s recently-created account goes against all the eyewitnesses and Michael’s own testimony as well as common sense,” McCathern told the Dallas Morning News. “We will release the video next week. There is no sexual assault. The fact Marriott is taking the position that it is is an insult to all of the true female victims out there.”

Irvin lost out big from the accusations. He was pulled from all ESPN and NFL Network coverage during Super Bowl week.

The former Dallas wideout and his legal representation demanded that the hotel provide the name of his accuser and NFL officials that received their complaint.

Just this week, a federal judge concluded that Marriott “blatantly” violated an order requiring the company to surrender surveillance video to Irvin’s attorneys.

Judge Amos Mazzant ordered the company to submit an unredacted video to Irvin’s lawyers by 5 p.m. CT Friday.

Judge Mazzant said he felt “dumbfounded” by the strings Marriott attached to its disclosure of the video. They allowed McCathern to see it without giving him a copy.

“I am not accustomed to, as a judge, people violating my orders,” Judge Mazzant said.

It’s important to note Marriott’s court filings don’t count as true and reliable evidence. At some point, witnesses will have to testify under oath, and they’ll be subject to cross-examination.

Irvin’s attorneys say they will release the video footage next week.

Until then, this case is a classic he said-she said.