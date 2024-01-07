Upside Down Michael Irvin Has Hiccups Cured In Real-Time Thanks To Steve Mariucci

Videos by OutKick

Sunday morning saw Michael Irvin briefly turn from playmaker to patient thanks to some on-air hiccups.

As part of the NFL Network GameDay Morning crew, Irvin was hit with an unexpected case of hiccups. Not ideal at any time, and especially not when your job requires speaking (maybe yelling?) on live television.

Thankfully, former coach Steve Mariucci was on set to help Irvin combat his hiccups and nurse the on-air talent back to health. And he did so in one of the most unconventional ways possible. Mariucci had Irvin lay across the NFLN’s desk and drink what appears to be canned water (they’re fancy out there in LA) that “Mooch” was pouring into the Hall of Fame receiver’s mouth.

Who said pregame shows are boring?

That's one way to get rid of the hiccups 😂 pic.twitter.com/HJjYlPwuce — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 7, 2024

Rich Eisen provided the play-by-play as Mariucci went to work on Irvin and cameras continued to roll.

With Sunday games featuring quarterback duels like Jeff Driskel versus Jake Browning, Trevor Siemian squaring off with Bailey Zappe and Carson Wentz opposite Sam Darnold, this may be as exciting as it gets for NFL fans in Week 18.

Michael Irvin was nursed back to health by Steve Mariucci. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As Michael Irvin Was Treated, Eisen Provided Play-By-Play

And make no mistake, Eisen delivered.

“He’s trying to get rid of the hiccups right now, on the air. Here we go. I have no idea how this is turning into this right now,” Eisen told viewers.

As Irvin popped up to a seated position on the anchors’ desk, Eisen commented: “He’s like The Undertaker!”

Kept rising up like the Undertaker. pic.twitter.com/2zEpnDB1ll — OnlyFacts (@Black_Ice95) April 29, 2021

Irvin’s return to his feet and his hiccups’ simultaneous disappearing act, led to a round of applause from Eisen, co-host Kurt Warner and teammate-turned-doctor, Mariucci.

“I’m back, boy,” shouted the never subtle Irvin. “I told y’all. That’s all it took. Now where was I?”

Probably yelling about something, but that’s neither here nor there.

The important thing is that the playmaker has nixed the hiccups and appears ready to perform one last time during the final week of the regular season.

We’re going to long for these moments come March.

Follow along on X: @OhioAF