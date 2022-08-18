Guys Get Into A Massive Brawl After Former NFL Star Fails To Make Peace

Some guys got into a massive melee after Michael Irvin failed to get a peace deal done.

A group of guys let the fists fly late Monday night at Knockout Sports Bar near Dallas, and it allegedly all started because someone wanted a photo with Irvin, according to TMZ.

Michael Irvin attempted to play peacemaker at a bar in Texas. (Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic)

A guy playing pool with the former Cowboys star didn’t want the guy around, and that’s when all hell broke loose, despite Irvin attempting to play peacemaker.

You can watch the carnage unfold below.

As you can see in the video, Irvin avoided getting involved in any of the carnage and was spotted talking to a woman as things winded down.

It’s generally a good rule of life that if you’re fighting in a bar, things have gone very wrong for you! They’ve gone very wrong!

That’s just a fact. If you’re an adult and throwing punches, you’re probably a loser and a clown.

In this situation, Irvin attempted to do everything in his power to cool down the situation before tempers could boil over.

Much like the UN, he did his best but ultimately failed!

Next time, everyone should just grab another beer and relax! Life is too short to be mad.