‘Harry Potter’ Star Michael Gambon Dead At 82, Tributes Pour In

“Harry Potter” actor Michael Gambon has passed away at the age of 82.
The man most famous for playing Albus Dumbledore in six “Harry Potter” films died Thursday after battling pneumonia, according to Deadline.
“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love,” Gambon publicist Clair Dobbs announced in a statement to the media.
Tributes pour in for Michael Gambon following his death.
It didn’t take long for people on social media to show an outpouring of support for Gambon. After all, he was a major figure in a film franchise that many people now in their 30s and 40s grew up on, and younger people are still getting into.
Gambon played an iconic role in Dumbledore.
Michael Gambon had a great career that spanned decades, but he’ll always be remembered by most people for playing Dumbledore.
Richard Harris played the legendary “Harry Potter” character in the first two movies, but passed away prior to the third.
Gambon was quickly tapped to lead the way, and did a truly exceptional job. He was one of the best parts of the film franchise, and as you can see from the tributes above, left an impact on a lot of people along the way.
Now, at the age of 82, Michael Gambon has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult and sad time.