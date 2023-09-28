‘Harry Potter’ Star Michael Gambon Dead At 82, Tributes Pour In

Videos by OutKick

“Harry Potter” actor Michael Gambon has passed away at the age of 82.

The man most famous for playing Albus Dumbledore in six “Harry Potter” films died Thursday after battling pneumonia, according to Deadline.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love,” Gambon publicist Clair Dobbs announced in a statement to the media.

“Harry Potter” star Michael Gambon dead at 82. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Tributes pour in for Michael Gambon following his death.

It didn’t take long for people on social media to show an outpouring of support for Gambon. After all, he was a major figure in a film franchise that many people now in their 30s and 40s grew up on, and younger people are still getting into.

RIP Michael Gambon



“Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light” – Albus Dumbledore pic.twitter.com/xl8ircdql6 — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) September 28, 2023

Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend. Just a little memory of Michael pic.twitter.com/4M6E6inWMy — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) September 28, 2023

"This isn't goodbye, after all."



Rest in peace, Michael Gambon pic.twitter.com/sTwOsads4E — Daily Harry Potter (@TheDailyHPotter) September 28, 2023

Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore – Thank you Sir Michael Gambon for giving all Harry Potter fans one of the memorable & wisest character to cherish while growing up!



This scenes with Snape remains my favourite, Rest in Peace Sir!#Dumbledore pic.twitter.com/LgWmja3uxG — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) September 28, 2023

Michael Gambon will live on in the hearts and the memories of every single person whose childhoods he lit up by his brilliant portrayal of Albus Dumbledore.



"You think the dead we loved truly ever leave us? You think we don't recall them more clearly in times of great trouble?" pic.twitter.com/PMB4Tks7B1 — سعد 🇬🇧🧣 (@crowndefensx) September 28, 2023

I was very young when the first 2 Harry Potter films were released so more or less grew up with Michael Gambon as Dumbledore. I watch all the HP films at least once a year & now, they’ll feel so different 💔 pic.twitter.com/5dEVexjV1P — Ben (@SMXLFC) September 28, 2023

Michael Gambon has been in our lives since childhood – brilliantly portraying our beloved Professor Dumbledore.



The sadness of his passing feels like the sadness of Dumbledore’s death in the films, a scene that will forever hit different for all of us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YiBF92sxV0 — Harry Potter Universe (@HPotterUniverse) September 28, 2023

I’m so sad to hear that Michael Gambon has died. He was hugely amusing, and such a tremendous guest, we even named a corner after him. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) September 28, 2023

Gambon played an iconic role in Dumbledore.

Michael Gambon had a great career that spanned decades, but he’ll always be remembered by most people for playing Dumbledore.

Richard Harris played the legendary “Harry Potter” character in the first two movies, but passed away prior to the third.

Gambon was quickly tapped to lead the way, and did a truly exceptional job. He was one of the best parts of the film franchise, and as you can see from the tributes above, left an impact on a lot of people along the way.

Now, at the age of 82, Michael Gambon has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult and sad time.