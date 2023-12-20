Michael Bublé Cancelled A Concert To Watch The Canucks Lose The 2011 Stanley Cup Final And Paid The Price For It

Videos by OutKick

It’s the Christmas season, which means your mom probably has a Michael Bublé album in her car right now.

Hell, maybe you do. I won’t judge.

The Canadian crooner is a big hockey fan, more specifically a Vancouver Canucks fan. He revealed to the fellas on Barstool Sports’ Spittin Chiclets podcast that he once skipped a concert to catch a game.

That game just so happened to be the infamous Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final between Bublé’s Canucks and the Boston Bruins.

Diehard Canucks fan @MichaelBuble cancelled a concert for Game 7 of the Cup Final in 2011.



📺: https://t.co/6o4COWqb6i pic.twitter.com/NjqNkLxzYE — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 19, 2023

“You know what, man,” Bublé said. “That was a mistake. I look back and I go, ‘If I had to do it over again, I wouldn’t have done it.”

He’s not kidding. You’ll probably recall that the Bruins came out on top, and that sent the City of Vancouver into full-on riot mode.

Bublé Said He Heard It From Fans

However, it got worse for Bublé if you can believe that. The show he canceled was in Connecticut. Without the Whalers, that’s pretty Bruins country.

“Sure, there were a lot of Bruins fans, but a lot of people didn’t care (about the Stanley Cup Final),” he said. “And so, when I moved it, and that night was… it wasn’t great.”

Ex-NHLer and TNT broadcaster Paul Bissonette asked if the “boo birds” were out in full force, and Bublé said it was even worse than that.

“Dude, boo birds? People just left,” the singer said. “The first song finished, and people literally had just come to leave.”

Unfortunately for Bublé, he got that and the Canucks have yet to win a Stanley Cup.

“If the Canucks had won, I’d probably have, y’know, totally thought it was worth it, but that they lost just sucked.”

We’ve seen other musicians cancel gigs to catch games — Eric Church did it to see UNC play in the Final Four — and boy, they’ve got to be hoping for a win just that little bit more than the average fan.

Those boos are a lot easier to deal with if there’s a Cup banner in the rafters.

