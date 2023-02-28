Michael B. Jordan Has Awkward Interview With Woman Who Called Him ‘Corny’

Videos by OutKick

Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan apparently doesn’t ever forget his critics.

Jordan has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and his latest movie “Creed III” drops March 3. The man can’t stop winning.

Well, during a red carpet event for the film, he found himself speaking with a reporter who apparently didn’t have the highest opinion of him and he didn’t forget.

Michael B. Jordan has turned into a major Hollywood star. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

“Oh, yeah, the corny kid, right,” the star actor responded when the interviewer – Lore’l – from The Morning Hustle claimed they went way back to their schooldays.

When she tried to deny ever calling him corny and claimed she’d been misquoted, he shut her down again and said, “No, I heard it, of course.”

Eventually, the tone eased up and the pair had a normal conversation.

Michael B. Jordan dug into the past to make this very awkward.

How pumped do you think Michael B. Jordan was when he saw Lore’l in the interview line? How excited was he to dunk all over her?

Jordan is 36. That means he started high school 20+ years ago. This woman called him “corny” (she says she was misquoted), and roughly two decades later he didn’t forget.

Not only did he not forget, he called her out right to her face. In case you think this was all an act, watch the first 25 seconds again and ask yourself if he seemed like a guy playing. That’s a dude who had a bone to pick, and I don’t blame him.

Michael B. Jordan has awkward exchange with a reporter. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

If someone calls you “corny” and then you turn into one of the most popular actors on the planet, don’t be afraid to let them know what’s up. Bring those receipts, Michael. Bring those receipts.

Also, by far and away the best moment was the dude in the background. Look at his face once Michael B. Jordan brought up their history. Definitely meme-worthy.

Michael B. Jordan calls out interviewer. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GycbVTMZHQ)

Props to Michael B. Jordan for giving us an all-time awkward interview moment.