Micah Parsons Takes Shot At Jalen Hurts’ MVP Campaign And It Causes ‘A Sh-tstorm’

Micah Parsons doesn’t have many friends in Philadelphia right now, and it’s not just because he plays for the Dallas Cowboys.

Appearing on Von Miller’s ‘Voncast’ podcast this week, Parsons committed the ultimate sin: he questioned the validity of Jalen Hurts’ MVP-caliber season.

That’s a big no-no, Micah!

“When you look at the Eagles, is it (Jalen) Hurts or the team?” Parsons asked Miller, who responded, “I think it’s a little bit of both, man.”

Parsons then doubled down like the man he is.

“It’s system and team!” Parsons said.

Well, Micah. You’ve really done it now. Questioning Jalen Hurts, who has thrown for 3,157 yards and accounted for 32 total touchdowns this season, was always going to be a risky play.

Of course, it QUICKLY got back to the Eagles’ locker room.

“I’m going to worry about the Chicago Bears this week, mate, worry about this game. Micah should worry about his game this week, too,” left tackle Jordan Mailata said. “I don’t know who the f**k they’re playing, pardon my language. Just worry about who you got this week.

“I’m not going to worry about any other comments anybody said. That’s just how we focus and run about our business. We’ve got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons.”

Sneaky funny way to end that thought, Jordan. Kudos on that one.

Anyway, Parsons was asked about the comment Thursday, and – in typical Micah Parsons fashion – attempted to walk it back, saying he was more complimenting Philadelphia’s defense than disrespecting Hurts.

Remember, this is the same cat that blasted Joe Biden last week for his terrible Griner-Russia trade, and then the mob made his apologize.

“I was just having a good conversation with Von, a person I look up to, helped him on his podcast, and the next thing I know it’s a sh*tstorm,” Parsons added. “You see how that goes. We were just talking football. Not once did I ever disrespect Hurts or any other player in any way. I’m just talking football.

“If we can’t have opinions, I mean, you guys get to talk sh*t all day, why can’t we talk a little chatter? I don’t understand what’s so hurtful when we talk about each other. We’re the players. We play every day. So, I think people should have opinions.”

I agree, Micah. Now hold your ground and say Jalen Hurts STINKS and he’s a product of the system. Do it!

By the way, Eagles and Cowboys play Christmas Eve, for those looking for something to watch.