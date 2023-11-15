Micah Parsons Says Fans Should Be Patient With Bryce Young

Videos by OutKick

Nine games into his NFL career, things haven’t gone so well for rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft has led the Carolina Panthers to a 1-8 record — with the most recent loss coming to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night at Soldier Field.

Young struggled in the game, going 21 of 38 for 185 yards and no touchdowns. In fact, the only touchdown Carolina managed to score was on a punt return in the first quarter. But the offense couldn’t get anything going.

And it didn’t help Young that fellow rookie C.J. Stroud was coming off a five-touchdown outburst for the Houston Texans in Week 9.

So with Stroud dusting everyone in the 2023 Rookie of the Year race, many fans and media have speculated the Panthers should have taken him — not Young — with the No. 1 pick.

Does Bryce Young Just Need Time To Adjust?

Young has an unlikely fan in his corner: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

On his podcast The Edge, Parsons said Carolina just needs to show some patience for the young QB.

“I’ve seen a lot of conversation with people bashing Bryce Young because he’s 1-8. Do they regret not taking C.J. Stroud?” Parsons asked. “Absolutely not.”

Parsons pointed out that Stroud may have simply gone to a better “situation” in Houston.

“There’s not a lot in Carolina right now,” Parsons said. “Their offensive line hasn’t been the best. The running game hasn’t been the best. The receivers haven’t really been the best. So I don’t think we should just throw away Bryce just yet.”

Be patient with Bryce Young 🤝



(via The Edge with Micah Parsons) pic.twitter.com/KR3QJ8QPVf — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 14, 2023

Maybe the 22-year-old just needs time to acclimate to the NFL.

“I think we should let him get a couple years — give him that same grace as we did everybody else. Even guys like Trevor Lawrence who struggled their first year, look at what he’s doing. He grew. He grew,” Parsons said.

“You’ve got to build a team that supports him and around him. Give him time, let him breakout. I think Bryce Young will have his breakout year. It’s just not this year.”

Young and the Panthers host the Cowboys on Sunday at Bank of America. I’m guessing Parsons won’t go so easy on him then.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.