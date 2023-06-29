Micah Parsons Refers To Himself As A Safari, Urges Opposing Teams To ‘Come Visit’

Videos by OutKick

Let the trend of NFL players referring to themselves as things that simply aren’t human continue. First, it was Odell Beckham Jr. comparing himself to a Ferrari, and now we have Micah Parsons referring to himself as a safari, a full-on excursion.

Parsons is undoubtedly one of the best defensive players in all of the NFL, and as he’s preparing to enter his third season, the Penn State product is taking his trash talk to all-new levels.

He’s fully aware that opposing offenses are going to scheme around him, but he’s not worried about it, seeing as how he’s the king of the jungle.

“If you go to a safari, you see buses pull up on lions, and the lion never flinches,” Parsons said Tuesday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Why? Because they’re king. They’re not going to flinch. Please come visit, you’re more than welcome. I’m OK with feeling uncomfortable. That’s how you evolve.”

Micah Parson is a safari, apparently, and wants opposing teams to come pay him a visit. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

To be honest, it’s hard to hate this message from Parsons. More often than not he’s the best player on the football field, but instead of coming across as over-the-top arrogant, he’s only slightly arrogant, which all great players are.

On top of hyping himself up and sending warning shots to the rest of the NFL, Parsons’ big offseason prep involves adding some weight to his frame. He’s already a physical specimen, yet wants to play around 255 pounds this year after being listed at 245 pounds a season ago.

“It’s about stability,” Parsons said. “Strengthening joints, strengthening the knees, shoulders, so all the nagging injuries don’t come across. Especially in the groin. I’m trying to stay as healthy as possible.”

Thoughts and prayers to the quarterbacks who have to look over their offensive lines and stare down a bigger, stronger Parsons this season.