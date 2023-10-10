Micah Parsons Sends Warning To George Kittle After ‘F-ck Dallas’ Shirt, Says Cowboys Will Respond If Teams Meet Again

Videos by OutKick

Micah Parsons admitted that George Kittle is “my guy,” even after Kittle’s 49ers dismantled the Cowboys 42-10 on Sunday night, but he didn’t exactly appreciate the tight end’s colorful t-shirt he flashed to the cameras during the game.

Kittle had three touchdowns against the Cowboys during San Francisco’s 42-10 win and after the game posted a photo to Instagram of him flashing the shirt he wore under his jersey that read ‘F-ck Dallas.’

Parsons thought Kittle wearing a shirt with that message on it made things personal, which is certainly fair.

“George Kittle had three touchdowns on us and he posted this thing to IG,” Parsons said. “He said ‘F Dallas.’ I just feel like he’s making it way more personal than it had to be. Kittle is my guy, but Imma say this: laugh now, cry later.”

Micah Parsons was well aware of George Kittle’s ‘F-ck Dallas’ shirt. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

While it’s safe to say Cowboys fans would rather avoid the 49ers in a potential postseason matchup after what they witnessed over the weekend, Parsons made it clear that if the teams do square up again then Dallas will be ready to make it personal just as Kittle did.

“We got something for that, just trust” Parsons continued. “If we see them again, just trust and we gonna put it just like that. I ain’t gonna put too much on it. You gonna make it personal, we can make it personal. That’s cool.”

Dak Prescott called the Cowboys’ blowout loss humbling on Sunday night while explaining that the team “put everything” into its preparation. The 32-point loss was certainly a wakeup call for the Cowboys who now find themselves at 3-2 on the year.