Micah Parsons Nails The ‘Waterboy’ Pregame Outfit For NFC Wild Card Game

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons plays a hard-nosed, physical style of football. That’s why his pregame outfit makes so much sense.

Before today’s NFC Wild Card matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Parsons paid homage to one of the best linebackers the sport has ever seen.

No, I’m not talking about Dick Butkus, Lawrence Taylor, or Ray Lewis. I’m talking about the one and only, Bobby Boucher.

That’s right. Parsons walked into AT&T Stadium wearing the jersey of the South Central Louisiana State University legend. Because the Cowboys star is a professional, he also donned an orange pair of pants to complete the outfit.

Micah Parsons rocking the Bobby Boucher jersey in his arrival#DallasCowboys #SeizeEverything pic.twitter.com/ZnCtDSVtXN — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) January 14, 2024

Boucher came to fame after establishing himself as a fearsome linebacker for the Mud Dogs. The iconic movie “Waterboy” documented his rise from sideline laughingstock to collegiate star.

Of course, he’s a fictional character for a fictional school. But Boucher’s talent remains inspirational and awe-inspiring all the same.

Parsons himself likely wants to channel that underdog story heading into the game. Despite having one of the best seasons of any defender in the NFL, writers did not give him a first-Team All-Pro nod.

So don’t be surprised if Parsons turns up the heat in this matchup. With the Cowboys looking to go on a deep playoff run for the first time in ages, they’ll need Parsons’ absolute best to make that happen.

Getting to the field in a Boucher jersey was a great way to get his mind set. Momma says it brings good luck, too.