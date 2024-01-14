Micah Parsons Draws Two Holding Flags In First Quarter, Social Media Reacts

Videos by OutKick

Dallas Cowboys defender Micah Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. He has speed, power and incredible football. That allows him to rush the quarterback better than almost anyone else.

That also means that it’s hard for offensive linemen to block him. So, you’d think that in their attempts to do so, they might hold the Cowboys star. Apparently, they don’t. At least not according to NFL referees.

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys participates in warmups prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Prior to Sunday’s playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, Parsons hadn’t drawn a holding penalty in 11 games. The last time referees flagged an offensive lineman for holding Parsons came in Week 6 against the Chargers. That happened on October 16, nearly three months ago.

The only flag Micah Parsons will see today. pic.twitter.com/awoLlB6LPN — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 14, 2024

During Sunday’s game against Green Bay, though, Parsons finally drew the coveted yellow laundry. And, not just once, but twice. In the first quarter! Maybe the refs just wanted to make up for the past 11 games.

Micah Parsons finally draws a holding call!! #GBvsDAL pic.twitter.com/gc1M9TYy83 — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) January 14, 2024

Breaking news: Micah Parsons has drawn two holding calls in one quarter. Truly a new era in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/MnUTVjScGf — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) January 14, 2024

Social media users and NFL media people quickly took note of the penalty that was a long time coming.

MICAH PARSONS HAS GOTTEN A HOLDING CALL!!!



I REPEAT, MICAH PARSONS HAS GOTTEN A HOLDING CALL!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BN0TYcTgMY — Cutter Whitley (@iamcutterbutter) January 14, 2024

Micah Parsons just drew a holding call for the first time in three months. 🥴 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2024

They actually called a HOLDING FLAG on an O-Lineman blocking Micah Parsons!!!! Only took the ENTIRE SEASON. SHEESH — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 14, 2024

They called a hold for Micah Parsons?????????



We winning this game — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) January 14, 2024

MICAH PARSONS GOT A HOLDING CALL pic.twitter.com/6k8NDdoKSp — isaac (@isaacappelt) January 14, 2024

That was really the only good news the Dallas Cowboys got in the first quarter. Green Bay won the coin toss and elected to take the football.

Most teams defer to the second half, but the Packers had confidence in their offense. For good reason, too. They drove down the field and scored a touchdown.

Then, later in the quarter, Packers corner Jaire Alexander intercepted Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Green Bay turned that into seven more points.

Holding calls are nice, but points are better. So far, Dallas has two more holding calls received than points scored.

That’s not going to get it done.