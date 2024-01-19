Micah Parsons Slams Skip Bayless In Response To Trolling Tweet, But Only After 3-5 Business Days

Videos by OutKick

You know it’s going to be an interesting offseason for the Dallas Cowboys when we’re not even one week into it and we’ve got a Skip Bayless and Micah Parsons social media beef.

Folks, grab your popcorn…

The Cowboys‘ poor showing against Green Bay in the Wild Card round has caused the team to lose the proverbial locker room. I mean, before the night was even over, Bayless was throwing all of his Cowboys merch into an automatic trash can that did not do a very good job of selling me on the idea of automatic trashcans.

It functioned about as well as the Cowboys defense, which is to say it was useless.

I am DONE with these gutless, heartless, playoff frauds.pic.twitter.com/IKYYHb2HZD — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 15, 2024

Speaking of the defense, Bayless called out the centerpiece of the operation — Micah Parsons — and made a comment about Parsons podcast.

Can't wait for Micah Parsons' podcast tomorrow. That's what he does best. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 15, 2024

Obviously, you’ve got to read the subtext on that one, but it’s pretty obvious that this was less of a ringing endorsement for Parsons’ podcasting acumen, and more of a dig at his play on Sunday.

Parsons Responded To Bayless’ Dig… Eventually

Notice that Bayless sent that tweet on January 14, the night the Cowboys laid an egg at home against the Packers. Parsons must have been doing one of those social media detoxes, because it took him nearly five full days to respond to Bayless dig.

But when he did finally respond, he unloaded a doozy.

You just a hating ass mf who mad I ain’t want to do your show?! Where was all this when you were on my nuts wanting me to come on your show every Tuesday!! You lame asf skip real shit, fake ass cowboys fan!! https://t.co/gVHOSwoR4Y — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 19, 2024

“You just a hating ass mf who mad I ain’t want to do your show?! Where was all this when you were on my nuts wanting me to come on your show every Tuesday!!” Parsons wrote.

“You lame asf skip real s–t, fake ass cowboys fan!!”

Oh man, the only thing worse than being a Cowboys fan this week would be getting called a “fake-ass” Cowboys fan.

It’s hard to imagine this one going unaddressed. It sure seems like this war of words is just getting started.

I just wonder if it’ll take Parsons another 3-5 business days to respond to any other social media volleys.

