Miami Will Be Without Star Player For Showdown vs. Texas A&M

Miami’s trip to College Station to take on Texas A&M on Saturday is one of the premiere matchups on this weekend’s slate. Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, they’ll be without playmaking wide receiver Xavier Restrepo for the battle against the Aggies.

The Miami Herald has reported that the 5-foot-10 wide receiver is out indefinitely with an unspecified foot injury. It is unknown just how much time Restrepo will miss with the injury.

Restrepo had 100 yards receiving in the Hurricanes’ season-opening win against Bethune-Cookman. He followed that up with a 72-yard outing in a win over Southern Miss this past weekend.

Restrepo, who primarily plays in the slot, spoke to reporters on Tuesday of this week and did not indicate he had any sort of injury. The Herald suggests he picked up the knock during practice on Wednesday.

Xavier Restrepo #7 of the Miami Hurricanes in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and Restrepo live together and are close friends. Van Dyke will surely miss his playmaking buddy on the field in what will be an incredibly loud environment in College Station.

After hauling in 24 catches a season ago, the sophomore wideout looked to be on his way to having a breakout campaign this season before picking up this foot injury.

On the flip side of things, this is a break for a Texas A&M team desperate for a win after falling to Appalachian State at home last weekend. If Miami leaves Aggieland with a win, A&M would be 1-2 on the year.

A 1-5 start to the year is a possibility for Texas A&M with a neutral site game against Arkansas and back-to-back road games at Mississippi State and Alabama to follow.