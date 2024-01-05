Internet Is Convinced Massive Aliens Took Over A Miami Mall

Videos by OutKick

Did aliens invade a mall in Miami, Florida?

That’s the hot new rumor on the internet as of Friday morning, and people aren’t just speculating. Many people are downright convinced.

I fired up my computer this morning as always in order to grind out content for all the loyal OutKick readers. Someone has to jump in the trench and do it, and you never know what you might find.

That’s why I was shocked when I saw several topics trending on X related to an alleged alien invasion at a Miami mall.

Were aliens at a Miami mall? (Credit: Getty Images)

Did aliens invade a Miami shopping center or is there a simpler explanation?

It all stems from videos showing a massive police presence at Bayside Marketplace. Four minors were arrested Monday night after allegedly setting off fireworks in the mall and sparking a massive panic, according to NBC Miami. A person in the area believed a mass shooting was unfolding and that resulted in a huge police response, according to the same report.

Well, people on X aren’t buying it and believe a cover up is underway to hide the fact aliens as large as 10 feet tall were engaged in a shootout.

In fact, people are so convinced that “aliens” remains a top trending term on X several days after the arrests were made.

People believe aliens invaded a Miami shopping center. (Credit: X screenshot)

Check out some of the reactions below, and send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

10ft Aliens/Creatures (caught on camera?)

What? 🤷🏻 pic.twitter.com/1akxPlC3K3 — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) January 5, 2024

bro this is fr insane, i don’t ever tweet about like weird stuff happening in the world but this is too fucking weird. like i’m just a minecraft youtuber and this miami mall stuff is too INSANE to not tweet about. i’m telling you aliens are real and gov’t is trying to hide shit pic.twitter.com/tGpW5yfnBI — krustyspam (@krustyspam) January 5, 2024

Reports of 8-10 feet tall alien creatures sighted in Miami have sparked curiosity and concern. What could this mean? 👽 #Miami #Aliens #Extraterrestrial pic.twitter.com/dqJgmSgp43 — ZachVentures☯️ (@ZachVentures) January 5, 2024

Are we not going to be told the truth about what happened in #Miami last night?



What really happened?



I heard it was 10 ft #aliens in the Mall and people started shooting at them.

pic.twitter.com/kmL46C75hM — 𝗗𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗜 𝗦. (@SerheevD) January 5, 2024

5th day into the New Year now people spotting Aliens in the Miami Mall 2024 is in for one hell of a ride pic.twitter.com/UQEjkhbiP2 — DKT (@darleneturner53) January 5, 2024

Aliens in Miami 😉



8ft black creatures were spotted but lame stream dont wanna tell you that pic.twitter.com/ujcyySaOxP — Zoe Grimwood (@grimwood_zoe) January 5, 2024

NEWS:

*The news about the actual situation in Miami last night is not yet clear, but this video online shows that something serious really took place.



* I heard it was 10 ft aliens in the Mall and people started shooting at them.



* Another sayings said hundreds of police… pic.twitter.com/yqO0CB8Y1p — Mazi Onyekachi Ogbonnia (@MaziOgbonnia) January 5, 2024

Aliens In Miami Or Not

Let’s put on our common sense hat for a moment and think about this. What do we think is more likely:

Option 1: Police responded in massive numbers to what they believed was a mass shooting.

Option 2: Massive aliens took over a Miami mall, were shot at, police showed up in huge numbers but no videos or photos have emerged.

Which option seems more likely to you? It’s option one, but I will admit option two is certainly a lot more fun.

What are the rules of engagement if you see an alien? There’s obviously different rules of engagement depending on the state you’re in when it comes to self-defense against a human, but what about an alien? As far as I know, no state has rules for shooting aliens.

If it’s me and I see a 10-foot tall alien, it’s an automatic green light. I’m taking absolutely no chances. Grab a rifle, hit the safety switch to fun mode and get after it. I’ve seen enough movies to know aliens aren’t coming here with good intentions. If it’s humans or the aliens, we’re fighting to save humans.

Are aliens real? Were aliens at a mall in Miami? (Credit: Getty Images)

Of course, that’s not likely what happened here (it absolutely wasn’t aliens), but it’s fun to imagine. What would you do if you saw a huge alien? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com! In the meantime, continue to enjoy the wild reactions on X!