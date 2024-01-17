Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Working On A Country Album

Videos by OutKick

An All-Star is Born.

The Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler may pulled off his most surprising stunt yet. The guy who shows up to NBA Media Days with elaborate hairdos just dropped stunning news on his fans… Butler is creating a country album.

It’s not some SoundCloud playlist or snippets of tunes. It is a full-blown album consisting of 60 original songs. Butler confirmed news of his country album in an interview with The Guardian.

Butler’s impressive achievements throughout his career include willing the Miami Heat to TWO NBA Finals appearances, starting his own coffee company during the 2020 NBA Bubble season and earning six All-Star selections to name a few.

SALT LAKE CITY – Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat looks on during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on December 30. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Say what you want about Butler but the man gives only 100 percent effort.

Butler shared that watching other people make music drove him to create a song worthy of topping the charts. He mentioned that he’ll need to complete 200 songs before he sifts through the hits and finally release an album.

“There are so many people out there, and I’m one of them, that are like, ‘Man, I can do that,’ and you really don’t know how difficult it is to make a No. 1 song,” Butler shared. “Humble yourself. It is incredibly fun, I’ve had a blast while doing it. But I will tell you that it’s not easy.”

The Miami Heat star took inspiration from noted producer and lifestyle guru DJ Khaled.

Butler added, “(DJ Khaled) is a crazy talented individual. To bring all these artists together and to have them be able to maintain the egos and be like, ‘Yo, look, this is what we’re trying to get done here,’ he’s mastered it.”

Heat fans certainly hope Butler chooses to stay on the court over a life in music. A star may have been born in Miami, and he’s a 6-foot-5 forward for the fifth-seeded Heat (24-16) in the East.

Will Butler ditch his life in Miami for the Grand Ole Opry? Can Jimmy Butler transition to a successful country career? Let us know: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.