Miami Heat Fizzle Out Against Celtics, 93-80; Boston Leads ECF At 3-2

The Boston Celtics continue to prove that when healthy, they’re able to outplay the Miami Heat.

Everyone was a-go, including Marcus Smart, and the Celtics proceeded to best the Miami Heat, 93-80, and break the ECF series tie.

Boston now leads the Eastern Conference Finals at 3-2.

Jimmy Butler continued to struggle with carrying the team for a second-straight game. He scored 14 points on 4-of-18 shooting.

Heat big man Bam Adebayo led the team with 18 points but suffered the worst plus/minus (-23) among all players.

Guard Kyle Lowry has yet to find his groove all series, hitting 5-of-23 from the field in his last three contests. He scored 0 points, going 0-of-6 from the field, on Wednesday. Five of those misses were from three.

Kyle Lowry and Max Strus went a combined 0-15 in Game 5.



According to @EliasSports, that's the worst 0-fer for a starting backcourt in playoff game since starters were officially tracked in 1970-71. pic.twitter.com/PiGKhQQAA3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 26, 2022

Two-time All-Star Victor Olapido added to the dry spell from Miami’s offense: scoring three points in 15 minutes of action.

got it to go 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WLwOzqMto6 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 26, 2022

With Miami’s stars locked down by a vigorous Celtics defense, the rest of the Heat tried to claw back by heaving up three-point attempts. The Heat finished with a collective 7-of-45 from beyond.

Boston’s primary players, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford, continued to exhibit championship-level execution as a group. Tatum, Brown and Horford combined for 63 points, while Smart’s tenacious energy help Boston surge in the third quarter. Boston outscored Miami, 32-16.

Al on the attack 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/Z2ygi9UtTg — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 26, 2022

As Miami and coach Erik Spoelstra expect to show out in Game 6 to keep their season alive, Wednesday’s performance showcased a worn-down Heat squad at this point in the postseason.

Tatum and the Celtics welcome the Heat to TD Garden for a potential elimination game that could send Boston to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010-11.

