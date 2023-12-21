Tua Tagovailoa Delivers Strange Rant About ‘Keeping Receipts’ While Also Not Listening To The Noise

Videos by OutKick

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a polarizing NFL player and he knows it. Earlier Wednesday, I wrote about how the analytics community views Tagovailoa relative to the race for NFL MVP.

(Very) long story short: just like everyone else on the planet, the analytics community is split on Tua.

On Wednesday afternoon, Tagovailoa addressed the media and the idea that he’s a “system quarterback” boosted by the players around him.

“I understand that my platform and who I am in this league as a quarterback makes me, if you want, polarizing. Whether I’m the best, whether I’m the worst, I could care less. I don’t listen to it,” he said.

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to a game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

OK, so in the first part of his answer, Tagovailoa says he doesn’t listen to any of the outside noise about him.

“I keep receipts. We all have a way of how we do things. But all the narratives about it, sure. I am only good with Tyreek in. You’re right,” he said, sarcastically. “That is the only time that I’m at my best. You’re right. I’m only good when Jaylen [Waddle] is in.”

Tua Tagovailoa: “I keep receipts.”



Dolphins QB responds to the narrative that he only plays well when Tyreek Hill is in the lineup with him.



“Yeah, sure. I am only good with Tyreek in,” he said sarcastically in an impassioned answer. pic.twitter.com/zeouf06gPM — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 20, 2023

For a guy who doesn’t listen to any of it, he’s sure quite aware of the noise. I assume it would be hard to “keep receipts” without ever reading them. Does he have an assistant who goes through his social media and takes the receipts for him?

I suppose that’s possible. South Park showed us that.

Tagovailoa also has a lot of passion and energy towards something that he “doesn’t care about.”

Here’s the thing: I think most of his answer was quite strong. Talking about the narratives not mattering and only caring about winning is great.

Plus, of course he’s better with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the field. Brock Purdy wouldn’t be the MVP frontrunner without Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle.

The quarterback still has to run the offense and get the ball in their hands. Does that make them more replaceable than someone like Josh Allen? Sure, but who cares?

“Whatever it is, whatever you need on your show, take clips out of what I just said. Do it. Do what you need to do. I’m just here to do my job, and my job is to help our guys win,” he concluded.

Well, that’s exactly what I’m going to do, Tua! You’re doing your job and I’m doing mine.

Just stop pretending you don’t care what people like me say.