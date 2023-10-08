Miami Dolphins’ Speed Is Unlike Anything NFL Has Seen Before

Videos by OutKick

The Miami Dolphins offense is fast. Like, blindingly fast. There have been fast offenses in the NFL before — like the “Greatest Show on Turf” — but now we have stats that can really illustrate speed.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the seven-fastest ball-carriers in the league this season are Miami Dolphins. The list includes three players: Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane.

If you extend out to the 15 fastest ball-carriers in the NFL, a fourth Dolphins player enters the picture: Jaylen Waddle.

It’s no secret that head coach Mike McDaniel loves speed. Miami acquired Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool earlier in the week. Reporters wanted McDaniel to say exactly what he likes about the former Steelers and Bears receiver who wore out his welcome in two cities.

New York Giants struggle to keep up with the speed of the Miami Dolphins, particularly Tyreek Hill & De’Von Achane

Two of the top seven recorded speeds came in the team’s Week 5 game against the New York Giants. Running back De’Von Achane scored on a 76-yard touchdown run. He reached a peak speed of 21.76 m.p.h, the second-fastest recorded speed this season. Only a Week 3 Achane play was faster.

Except, that statistic didn’t stand for long. Tyreek Hill beat Achane’s top speed later in the game. He took a screen pass from Tua Tagovailoa, changed fields, and sprinted for a 64-yard gain.

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Hill peaked at a ridiculous 22.01 m.p.h. on the run, the first player to crest the 22 m.p.h. mark this year.

Unfortunately for Miami, it didn’t score on that drive. Instead, the New York Giants took a tipped pass back for a 102-yard interception return touchdown, the longest score by an NFL team this season.

Undeterred, Hill got loose in the second half and this time no one tackled him.

Comically, Tyreek Hill tried to get the ball to his mother after the score, but a Dolphins fan did everything he could to prevent it. Just like her son, though, Mama Hill isn’t going to be denied the football.

In case you’re wondering, the NFL started tracking ball-carrier speed in 2018. The fastest player ever recorded came from current Dolphins player (no surprise) Raheem Mostert. A member of the San Francisco 49ers at the time, Mostert reached a speed of 23.09 m.p.h. in 2020.

He’s still the only player to cross the 23 m.p.h. threshold. At least for now.

He’s got three teammates desperate to catch him. And I wouldn’t bet against any of them.