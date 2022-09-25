Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Returns After Being Knocked From Game Against Buffalo Bills

The Miami Dolphins were riding a high following Tua Tagovailoa’s six touchdown passes a week ago but in the second quarter this is a new week and the quarterback was knocked out of Sunday´s game against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter. He returned to start the second half.

Tagovialoa was pushed by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano after a pass attempt and as he landed on his back he hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for a late hit.

Tagovailoa struggled to get up but began to stumble and actually went back down to the turf. He was removed by trainers who took him to the locker room for a concussion test.

Tagovailoa is questionable to return with a head injury, the Dolphins announced. The game is at halftime.

[Update: Tagovailoa returned to the Dolphins sideline after halftime, a good sign for Miami.]

[Update: He’s warming up prior to the third quarter so he’s coming back into the game.]

Teddy Bridgewater came in for Tagovailoa and would remain if the Dolphins starter cannot continue.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero