Miami Dolphins Player Caught Using Sexual HBO Max ID During Hard Knocks

Miami Dolphins linebacker/pick-6 artist Andrew Van Ginkel may be a few months away from getting PAID. For now, though, he’s just like us when it comes to streaming services.

And by that, I mean he piggybacks on other people’s accounts/uses funny sex names for his login. Both funny, both relatable.

For those who missed it, the Van Ginkel Clan was heavily featured on Tuesday’s episode of Hard Knocks. The former Wisconsin stud allowed the NFL fellas inside his Miami home, and they captured a cute moment where his son wanted to watch him on TV.

So, mom and pop did the smart thing and listened and turned on an episode of Hard Knocks on their handy-dandy HBO Max app.

Unfortunately for them, the internet is ruthless and has eyes like a damn hawk:

ANDREW VAN GINKEL AKA HUGH WANG?! pic.twitter.com/XhpYi0PE8H — 🔥 ⚔️ 🐬 Hugh Wang 🐬 ⚔️ 🔥 (@ClayJerry721) December 6, 2023

Miami Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel is now now Hugh Wang moving forward

HUGH WANG!!!! Hilarious. Either Andrew Van Ginkel is using Hugh Wang’s HBO Max account, which is funny on multiple levels. OR, Van Ginkels made up the username Hugh Wang, which sounds like huge wang, which is also funny on multiple levels.

Either way, it’s a win-win for the content game and a win for Miami Dolphins fans, because we have a damn star on our hands.

By the way, if you’re not watching this in-season Hard Knocks because A) it’s relatively new, or B) the Jets Hard Knocks from last summer was so awful it turned you off forever, I’d advise you to give this one a shot.

It’s awesome, and that’s not my Dolphins bias coming out. I promise it’s good.

Unlike those crooks up in New York, this is a real organization who actually gives the cameras an inch of access. The Jaelen Phillips episode from last week was the most gut-wrenching hour of TV I’ve seen since the Red Wedding. Mix in wonderful weirdo Mike McDaniel every few minutes and it’s a good time all around.

Anyway, the internet was introduced to Andrew Van Ginkel/Hugh Wang last night and I’m glad they were. Legend.

Need one of these bad boys for the playoffs STAT:

The best part of Hard Knocks was Andrew Van Ginkel having an HBO profile as Hugh Wang lmao. — Nick Sabatino (@saba12_) December 6, 2023

Andrew Van Ginkel’s wife turning on #HBOMax and then using someone else’s account while #HBOMax #HardKnocks filmed them live in their living room was the most 2023 moment of 2023! #HughWang — Alex Eskina (@AlexEskina) December 6, 2023

Did HBO just film Van Ginkle stealing HBO from a guy named Hugh Wang?! — Ryan Yousefi (@Rizzmiggiz) December 6, 2023