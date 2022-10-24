The Dolphins Offered 1972 Concession Stand Prices To Fight Inflation (Just Kidding … )

The Miami Dolphins did their part this weekend to help fight inflation.

The team celebrated the 50-year anniversary of the 1972 perfect season Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and broke out all the stops.

They wore their beautiful throwback uniforms – which are undefeated themselves – painted the field with throwback colors and logos, and honored some of the legends from that squad at halftime.

Above all, though, they also treated the fans to some serious throwback concession stand prices.

In honor of the Miami Dolphins perfect-season team, tonight's concessions will be sold at 1972 prices:



🥤 Fountain Soda: $0.75

🍿 Popcorn: $1.75

🌭 Hot Dog: $2.00 pic.twitter.com/uWLLB8l6uv — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 23, 2022

Incredible, especially given how outrageous stadium prices are in today’s world.

And by outrageous, I mean OUTRAGEOUS.

I went to Fenway Park a few weeks ago, and the cheapest thing I could find was a $6 bottle of water. You can’t find a beer that’s less than $12 anywhere today (and, frankly, that’s probably a bit low), and God forbid you want a mixed drink.

During my trip to Fenway, one concession stand trek cost me nearly $40 … and that was for one hot dog, fries and a beer. What are we doing here?

Anyway, Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross is a billionaire and can take the hit, so he decided to basically let everyone eat and drink for free while watching Tua Tagovailoa lower his shoulder – twice! – despite being stretchered off the field less than a month ago.

That’s my QB1, baby! (Just kidding, Tua. Please stop.)

As for just how low Sunday’s prices were compared to what we experience nowadays, take a gander at this conversion table.

Inflation adjusted prices:



🥤$0.75 ➡️ $5.33

🍿$1.75 ➡️ $12.43

🌭$2.00 ➡️ $14.20 — Rohan Sharma (@RohanSharmaUMD) October 23, 2022

No idea if that’s actually right or not, but it seems pretty accurate. What a time to be alive.

In all fairness, I’m not sure if the team discounted the price of beer/alcohol. Frankly, they most certainly did not because that would be a disaster on so many levels.

Anyone remember the Cleveland Indians’ 10 Cent Beer Night back in 1974? Yeah, probably not the best idea. Well scratch that, it was a GREAT idea that was always going to end really, really poorly.