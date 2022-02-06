Miami Dolphins Hiring San Francisco 49ers OC Mike McDaniel As Head Coach

Videos by OutKick

After one season as offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, Mike McDaniel will become the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

An NFL source told OutKick’s Armando Salguero of the team’s decision to pick McDaniel on Sunday — ending the Fins’ saga with replacing three-year HC Brian Flores. Flores had his best season coaching for the Dolphins in 2020: finishing with a 10-6 record and second in the AFC East.

Despite posting two consecutive winning seasons, Flores never reached the postseason and failed to develop a semblance of confidence in Alabama product Tua Tagovailoa as the bona fide franchise quarterback.

In 2021 as San Fran’s OC, McDaniel helped established a capable offensive attack for Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance to make the 49ers a fringe top-10 offense.

He also developed a top-10 rushing attack, harkening to his days as the Niners’ run game coordinator. San Francisco recorded the NFL’s sixth-most rushing touchdowns (22) and seventh-most rushing yards (2,166) last season.

McDaniel, 38, found his foray into the League in 2005 as an intern under retired Broncos coach Mike Shanahan. He reportedly interviewed for the Dolphins job for 10 hours on Friday.

