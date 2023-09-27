Dolphins Had So Much Fun Against Broncos, They Started Prepping TD Celebrations In Huddle

Videos by OutKick

The Miami Dolphins absolutely took a bulldozer to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. They ran them over, backed up the bulldozer and then ran them over again. Miami scored 70 points on 10 touchdowns.

One might think it’s hard to celebrate 10 touchdowns, but the Dolphins found a way. In fact, they apparently practiced some celebrations prior to the game. Talk about disrespectful. Miami was so confident it was going to score points that they spent time working on celebrating scores.

Down 28-7 towards the end of the first half, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton fumbled the football and Miami recovered. Andrew Van Ginkel picked the ball up and took it down to the Denver 3-yard line. That’s where Miami took over and they knew they were going to score.

Tyreek Hill comes into the first-down huddle and yells, “Can we do our celebration that we worked on?”

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says “Hey, hey, hey” as he tries to get everyone into the huddle. It appears as though Tagovailoa is going to say something like “Let’s score first and worry about the celebration then.”

But, no. Tagovailoa, who was also having the time of his life out there, gets everyone in the huddle and calmly says, “We’re going to do the celebration when we score right here.”

And, that’s exactly what happened. Raheem Mostert scored on a run, one of four touchdowns he recorded in the contest.

"We're gonna do the celebration when we score right here."@Tua really spoke the @cheetah touchdown AND the dance into existence. 🔥 (via @NFLFilms)#InsideTheNFL Tuesdays at 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/le1TaAxBkO — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2023

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads a dance line to celebrates a touchdown in the first half during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hill later noted how much the Dolphins players like each other. He tried to explain that they have “camaraderie.” Except, he doesn’t really know how to say that word.

Thankfully, Tagovailoa does.

It’s all fun-and-games when you’re scoring 70 points.