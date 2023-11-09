Former Porn Star Mia Khalifa Sends Disgusting OnlyFans Tweet After Anti-Israel Support

Videos by OutKick

Mia Khalifa continues to prove she’s a miserable person ever since the October 7th terrorist attack in Israel.

Khalifa, a former porn star, has made it her mission over the past month to stand against Israel, and has shared some truly disgusting comments.

She mocked the attack carried out by Hamas in Israel that left more than 1,400 dead and hundreds taken hostage. She even cheered on the filming before ultimately deleting tweets.

The former porn star recently went viral for dragging Gal Gadot for *checkes notes* raising awareness for hostages held by Hamas and making sure people understood the damage the terrorists had done October 7th.

Mia Khalifa told people to film horizontally while Hamas terrorists were attacking people in Israel. She later deleted the tweet. (Credit: Screenshot/X/Mia Khalifa)

Mia Khalifa deleted incredibly offensive tweets sent while Hamas terrorists were attacking people in Israel. (Credit: Screenshot/X/Mia Khalifa)

Mia Khalifa claims her OnlyFans is growing after taking an anti-Israel stance.

While most good people find Khalifa’s rhetoric and comments disgusting, it’s apparently great for her OnlyFans.

“I love all my new followers on onlyfans who have subscribed just to say they support the cause. I see all of your messages and they mean the world to me, thank you,” Khalifa tweeted Wednesday following her Gadot feud.

Yes, you read that right. Apparently, being anti-Israel and cheering on a terrorist attack is great for her OnlyFans. If that’s not gross, I don’t know what is. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com whether you agree with my assessment or not.

I love all my new followers on onlyfans who have subscribed just to say they support the cause. I see all of your messages and they mean the world to me, thank you🤍🍉 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) November 8, 2023

Khalifa continues to prove she doesn’t care about Israel.

To be clear, I couldn’t care less about whether or not someone is on OnlyFans. Doesn’t make a difference to me. That’s not the issue.

The issue is Mia Khalifa, who was born in Lebanon, is apparently using her anti-Israel rhetoric to make money via OnlyFans, and she’s openly bragging about it.

Mia Khalifa promotes her OnlyFans after taking an anti-Israel stance. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

It’s not like she made one ignorant comment that stemmed for not being educated on an issue. There should be grace for people like that no matter what the topic is. Lives shouldn’t be ruined over stupid mistakes.

That’s not the case here. The former porn star prides herself on how much she dislikes Israel. It’s turning into her entire brand.

Of course, the great irony is Mia Khalifa wouldn’t last one second in Gaza. Do we think Hamas is pro-porn star? Absolutely not. Her siding against Israel is like a chicken cheering on KFC.

Mia Khalifa claims being anti-Israel is good for her OnlyFans. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Khalifa comes to her senses some day, and knocks off her disgusting rhetoric. Unfortunately, she seems more interested in pumping up her OnlyFans numbers by standing against Israel and bragging about it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.