Mia Khalifa Sinks To New Low, Offers Discount On Her Content To Celebrate Henry Kissinger Dying

Mia Khalifa continues to prove she’s absolutely insufferable.

Khalifa felt the need to mock and celebrate Hamas terrorists carrying out a massacre in Israel that left roughly 1,200 people dead and hundreds more taken hostage. Her reaction was disgusting and appalling.

In case there was any doubt about whether or not the former top porn star is a clown, she made sure to eliminate it Wednesday night in reaction to Henry Kissinger dying.

Kissinger, perhaps the most important foreign policy figure in American history, passed away Wednesday at the age of 100.

Khalifa’s reaction? She offered a “ByeBitch” discount of 29% on her OnlyFans for the week. Gross beyond words.

You can see the post below. Send me your thoughts on Mia Khalifa to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

HENRY KISSINGER IS DEAD!! To celebrate this beautiful 29th day of November use promo code: ByeBitch to get 29% off my OF this week 🥳 pic.twitter.com/qJQlIGK9jV — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) November 30, 2023

To make matters even more disgusting, her followers seemed to think Kissinger dying and an OnlyFans discount was something to celebrate.

What a time to be alive (except for Henry who is big dead) https://t.co/EHCSGazoQO — Diane, divorced mother of two (@GoodOleRimJoss) November 30, 2023

Not all heroes wear capes… some wear nothing at all https://t.co/n238FESUnk — Grand Audit🤲🏽 (@tofamzzzz) November 30, 2023

GodDAMMIT I LOVE MIA KHALIFA SO MUCH https://t.co/ka6WPpJbEK — Najya 🏳️‍⚧️☭🇵🇸 (@najyabolshevik) November 30, 2023

War criminal dies and we get a discount for OF. Best day ever!!! https://t.co/WOn8VTgYV5 — My wook friend said… (@ravingpenguin92) November 30, 2023

Henry Kissinger was an American statesman. You can disagree with decisions he made as national security advisor and Secretary of State while serving President Richard Nixon and President Gerald Ford. That’s more than fair. There’s something you can find to disagree on with just about everyone in the world.

However, the idea Henry Kissinger, a man who dedicated his life to public service, was an evil monster or war criminal is just insane. Do we think Khalifa can even explain Kissinger’s record? Does she even know? If so, why didn’t she get into the details?

The answer is obvious. She would have gotten torn apart like she was for celebrating Hamas attacking Israel. She’s not smart. In fact, Mia Khalifa has proven time and time again she’s not a serious person.

Celebrating a man’s death with an OnlyFans discount is proof of that fact. It’s beyond words. Celebrating death in general is just an appalling look. The caveat to that is if it’s someone like Hitler or Usama bin Laden. In that case, crack open beers and roll. I had plenty of ice cold Coors Banquets while in Montana when bin Laden got smoked.

However, he was a terrorist and Hitler was a genocidal dictator. Anyone with a brain knows the difference.

Mia Khalifa should be embarrassed. Of course, we all know she’s not, and that really says it all. Let me know your reactions to this insanity at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.