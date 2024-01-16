Former Adult Film Star Mia Khalifa Ripped To Shreds For Argument With Jewish Woman

Videos by OutKick
Mia Khalifa continues to prove she’s a truly awful person, and the internet is tearing her to shreds following an interaction with a Jewish woman.
Khalifa openly applauded and praised Hamas slaughtering and murdering innocent Israelis Oct. 7, 2023.
The former adult film star told Hamas terrorists to film horizontally and sent other disgusting tweets as the massacre was unfolding. She was literally supporting terrorists killing innocent people. Some of the tweets have since been deleted, but the internet is forever.
Mia Khalifa torched for verbally attacking Jewish woman.
Khalifa was confronted by a Jewish woman outside of the Miami Beach Convention Center, according to the Daily Mail, and the woman was vocalizing her support for Jewish people by stating, “Am Yisrael Chai.”
The saying means Israel and the people of Israel live. It’s a show of solidarity, and a powerful reminder of the connection shared by the community and faith.
Well, showing support for Jewish people didn’t sit well with Khalifa, a former adult film star, who launched a verbal attack.
She said the woman’s breath smelled like “knock-off falafel” and implied she was poor. You can watch the interaction below. Send your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com and definitely reach out if you know who this woman is. I would love to speak with her!
Khalifa destroyed for posting video of argument with Jewish woman.
Khalifa really thought she was going to come out looking great when she posted this video mocking the Jewish woman, but that’s not what happened.
Not even a little bit. She’s currently one of the top trends on X, and is getting overwhelmingly crushed for her disgusting comments.
Mia Khalifa is a truly miserable person who celebrated the slaughter of innocent people as if it was a huge joke. Families were gunned down, innocent children were murdered and a massive war started. In her mind, she thinks that was awesome. The rest of the civilized world found it disgusting.
Now, a Jewish woman confronted her over her truly anti-Semitic behavior and comments, and all of a sudden, Khalifa is a huge victim. You have the right to say insane and evil things, and people have a right to confront you with their own opinions. It’s a two-way street. It just doesn’t seem like Mia Khalifa cares.
Also, I can’t stress this enough. Hamas would gladly behead Mia Khalifa for starring in adult films. Yet, she supports the side that wants her dead. It’s literally like a chicken cheering for KFC.
I can’t imagine just how miserable and awful of an existence she must live. Judging from her behavior online and in person, it’s just brutally pathetic.
Finally, enjoy a truly hilarious community note on X. Mia Khalifa pretends to understand foreign affairs, and doesn’t even know the Houthis aren’t the legitimate government of Yemen.
Do you have some thoughts or can help us identify this woman? Let us know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!