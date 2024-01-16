Former Adult Film Star Mia Khalifa Ripped To Shreds For Argument With Jewish Woman

Videos by OutKick

Mia Khalifa continues to prove she’s a truly awful person, and the internet is tearing her to shreds following an interaction with a Jewish woman.

Khalifa openly applauded and praised Hamas slaughtering and murdering innocent Israelis Oct. 7, 2023.

The former adult film star told Hamas terrorists to film horizontally and sent other disgusting tweets as the massacre was unfolding. She was literally supporting terrorists killing innocent people. Some of the tweets have since been deleted, but the internet is forever.

Mia Khalifa has a history of supporting terrorism against Israel and Jewish people. (Credit: Screenshot/Mia Khalifa X)

Mia Khalifa deleted some tweets showing support for Hamas during the October 7th terrorist attack. (Credit: Screenshot/Mia Khalifa X)

Zionist settlers in occupied land and stolen homes this morning: https://t.co/XtwnqWZSEx — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

Mia Khalifa torched for verbally attacking Jewish woman.

Khalifa was confronted by a Jewish woman outside of the Miami Beach Convention Center, according to the Daily Mail, and the woman was vocalizing her support for Jewish people by stating, “Am Yisrael Chai.”

The saying means Israel and the people of Israel live. It’s a show of solidarity, and a powerful reminder of the connection shared by the community and faith.

Well, showing support for Jewish people didn’t sit well with Khalifa, a former adult film star, who launched a verbal attack.

She said the woman’s breath smelled like “knock-off falafel” and implied she was poor. You can watch the interaction below. Send your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com and definitely reach out if you know who this woman is. I would love to speak with her!

The Zionists are losing the plot. She followed me through the lobby calling me slurs and didn’t stop the entire time she was waiting for her UberPool at the Antique Jewelry Fair. She’s a vendor- something she made abundantly clear so I guess this is what her business stands for: pic.twitter.com/8Bvw5yYEYJ — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) January 15, 2024

Khalifa destroyed for posting video of argument with Jewish woman.

Khalifa really thought she was going to come out looking great when she posted this video mocking the Jewish woman, but that’s not what happened.

Not even a little bit. She’s currently one of the top trends on X, and is getting overwhelmingly crushed for her disgusting comments.

Jewish mother confronts disgraced porn star Mia Khalifa for her antisemitism.



She goes up to the adult video model saying “Am Yisrael chai.” – which translates as The People of Israel Live- a term used to show solidarity with the Jewish people. pic.twitter.com/3o3BCT5wS9 — Naijagigitv (@naijagigitv) January 16, 2024

https://twitter.com/realXanderXjork/status/1747308749490975124

Proud Jewish woman confronts lowlife porn star @miakhalifa at airport. Watch Mia scurry away in shame. You’re not so tough when confronted by a strong, confident Jewish woman are you Mia? I guess you’re used to being on your knees. pic.twitter.com/TGLJc8aTkH — Michal/Michele -מיכל✡️ 🟦 (@MichalSabra) January 16, 2024

Omg this is epic🤣 @miakhalifa literally told an Israeli woman her breath smells bad i can't stop laughing 🤣🤣🤣

Mia…

1. I can't believe you posted this video thinking you actually did well…you are an absolute idiot



2. Considering your extensive career in porn, I know… pic.twitter.com/aS3ztQ792H — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) January 16, 2024

Mia Khalifa confronted by a Jewish who politely says “Am Yisrael Chai” while the trash porn star behaves like an infantile brat. Then again, can’t expect anything less from the likes of that 🗑️



pic.twitter.com/ZTXj8ydU18 — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) January 16, 2024

Mia Khalifa is confronted by a Jewish woman who politely says “Am Yisrael Chai” while the pornstar acts like a horrible, spoilt and spiteful individual.



See the difference.

This sums it up. pic.twitter.com/PeZOw1YhJw — Kosher Cockney🎗 (@KosherCockney) January 16, 2024

WATCH: A brave Jewish mother confronts porn star Mia Khalifa for her antisemitism.



Whoever you are, I admire you! 👑 pic.twitter.com/ub6prH232o — John IFB (@JohnKMaga) January 16, 2024

If you’re a Jew and see an antisemite like Mia Khalifa in the street, there are only 3 words you need to say: Am Yisrael Chai!



Give this woman a medal ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/WN0MFnI8Lt — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) January 16, 2024

Jewish mom confronts nauseating porn star Mia Khalifa over her anti-semitic remarks.

pic.twitter.com/81uIR7hioI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 16, 2024

And how does Mia Khalifa's mouth stink of? pic.twitter.com/bcpidNnhxc — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) January 16, 2024

Mia Khalifa is a truly miserable person who celebrated the slaughter of innocent people as if it was a huge joke. Families were gunned down, innocent children were murdered and a massive war started. In her mind, she thinks that was awesome. The rest of the civilized world found it disgusting.

Now, a Jewish woman confronted her over her truly anti-Semitic behavior and comments, and all of a sudden, Khalifa is a huge victim. You have the right to say insane and evil things, and people have a right to confront you with their own opinions. It’s a two-way street. It just doesn’t seem like Mia Khalifa cares.

Mia Khalifa torn to shreds over interaction with Jewish woman. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Also, I can’t stress this enough. Hamas would gladly behead Mia Khalifa for starring in adult films. Yet, she supports the side that wants her dead. It’s literally like a chicken cheering for KFC.

I can’t imagine just how miserable and awful of an existence she must live. Judging from her behavior online and in person, it’s just brutally pathetic.

Finally, enjoy a truly hilarious community note on X. Mia Khalifa pretends to understand foreign affairs, and doesn’t even know the Houthis aren’t the legitimate government of Yemen.

Imagine bombing a country for seizing a ship in their own waters that THEY have jurisdiction over ……. — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) January 12, 2024

Do you have some thoughts or can help us identify this woman? Let us know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!