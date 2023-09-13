Mexico Unveils Its Alien Collection Of ‘Non-Humans’ Who Could Be 1,000 Years Old

Videos by OutKick

Do you believe in aliens now?

Social media users are freaking out today over the news Mexico has unboxed its collection of dead alien bodies and says tests have been conducted on the bodies to determine that what you’re seeing are “non-human” alien corpses.

During a huge unveiling ceremony in Mexico City, government officials pulled off the top on two boxes that featured these non-human beings that are now mummified. The officials say these non-human aliens were found in Cusco, Peru and are believed to be around one thousand years old.

Still don’t believe in aliens?

Mexico is unboxing aliens 👽😂. pic.twitter.com/OrToUTjShX — Davidi Ohmbra (@iohmbra) September 13, 2023

Mexican journalist and UFOlogist Jaime Maussan testified under oath that the beings you’re looking at “are not part of our terrestrial evolution.” Again, he’s the expert here. I know, I know, you just don’t want to believe and you’re sticking to your guns.

The aliens feature three fingers on each hand and 30% of the aliens’ DNA is being called “unknown.”

You’re not on drugs right now. WE FINALLY HAVE ALIENS!

Or not.

“Whether they are aliens or not, we don’t know, but they were intelligent, and they lived with us. They should rewrite history.… We are not alone in this vast universe, we should embrace this reality,” Maussan added.

You know what will clear this all up? A Harvard professor of astrophysics.

“It is arrogant to think that we are alone in the universe, probably the existence of these beings predates the human presence on Earth,” Harvard University astrophysicist Avi Loeb said during the Mexican unboxing hearing.