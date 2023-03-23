Mexican Police Reportedly Patrolling For Mysterious Lake Monster

Videos by OutKick

Mexican authorities are reportedly searching for a mysterious lake monster.

Police in Atizapan de Zaragoza are conducting patrols searching for some kind of creature in the waters of the Madin Dam Basin, according to The Mirror.

A photograph circulating allegedly shows something in the water, but it’s impossible to tell what it is. It’s possibly a creature – if the sightings are even real – with a curved back.

However, not everyone is convinced a monster like the mythical Loch Ness Monster is chilling in Mexican waters. Some believe the monster in question could just be an unbelievably big crocodile, according to the same report.

Mexican authorities are patrolling for a potential lake monster. Is the situation similar to the debunked Loch Ness Monster? (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

What could be in the water in Mexico?

Right now, this entire situation seems incredibly skeptical. There’s rumored sightings, an alleged photograph not showing much and the police are now conducting patrols in the area of Atizapan de Zaragoza.

However, simply driving around the lake isn’t going to get you much. If the monster is real, which I’m very skeptical of, the police will need to get boats in the water with sonar.

If you want some torpedos on stand-by, that would also be acceptable. Definitely not the worst idea we’ve ever heard.

Mexican authorities search for a rumored lake monster.

However, there is one major problem with this whole situation. The Loch Ness Monster is a very debunked hoax.

There’s literally no proof at all it’s real. In fact, there have been several attempts to find such a creature from the time of dinosaurs, and nothing has been presented as real.

Is the Loch Ness Monster real? (Photo by Culture Club/Bridgeman via Getty Images)

In fact, everything presented has indicated it’s definitely not real. The whole situation is an elaborate hoax. There’s significantly more proof UFOs are real than the Loch Ness Monster, and it’s not close.

The government has released plenty of videos showing UFOs. Nobody has ever released anything to suggest the Loch Ness Monster is real.

Now, we’re being asked to believe there might be a mysterious monster in Mexico. Call me crazy, but I’m not buying it. Until a body is recovered, there’s no reason to believe this is any more or less real than all the Bigfoot stories out there. Give us some proof!