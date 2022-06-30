Mexico Eliminated From The Olympics And The Under 20 World Cup

In a shocking development in the world of soccer, Mexico was beaten by Guatemala in the Concacaf Under 20 quarterfinals. The Semifinalists in the tournament go to the Under 20 World Cup and the 2 Finalists go to the Olympics.

The game was tied 1-1 after regulation and went to penalty kicks. Guatemala led 2-1 going into Mexico’s last kick by Bryan Gonzalez.

Guatemala defeats Mexico in PKs and advance to the Concacaf U-20 Championship semifinals! 🇬🇹 pic.twitter.com/vkgJPnoY8z — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2022

The Guatemala keeper, Jorge Moreno made the diving stop and Mexico falls to the tiny nation and fails to qualify for two huge tournaments. This will be only the second time that Guatemala has qualified for the Under 20 World Cup. For Mexico, this defeat hits hard. Mexico won a bronze medal in the 2020 Olympics and the gold in the 2012 Olympics.

Guatemala will play the Dominican Republic for the chance to go to the Olympics Friday. The USA has made the semi’s and will face Honduras Friday, also with a chance to qualify for the 2024 Olympics. The USA has not qualified for the Olympics in soccer since 2008.

